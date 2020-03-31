Kalie Shorr feels & # 39; significantly better & # 39; when talking about the diagnosis of coronavirus

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Revealing that he had a 'miserable' first days of illness and pain, the singer of & # 39; Fight Like a Girl & # 39; He indicates that he contracted COVID-19 despite being in quarantine for three weeks.

Singer Kalie Shorr It has become the last star in the country to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old "Fight Like a Girl" star spoke about her diagnosis on Twitter, revealing that she had a "miserable few days" of illness and pain.

"My whole body ached and my fever was like riding a wave," he writes. "I completely lost my sense of taste and smell.

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of grocery shopping trips) for three weeks, I managed to hire COVID-19. I feel significantly better, but it's proof of how dangerous and contagious it is. It's infinitely frustrating to see people not taking this seriously. "

Shorr joins Laura Bell Bundy Y John Prine among country singers fighting COVID-19, while veteran singer Joe Diffie He died on Sunday March 29 after contracting the virus.