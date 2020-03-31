Justin Long fears he has COVID-19, but can't get tested

%MINIFYHTML0251395c60b7eb9b84bd2b713f96f15411% %MINIFYHTML0251395c60b7eb9b84bd2b713f96f15412%

The actor believes that he contracted the virus from his brother's girlfriend, saying he suffers & # 39; pain, nausea, headaches and then the tightness of the chests & # 39 ;.

Actor Justin Long He fears that he has joined the list of famous coronavirus victims, but he cannot be tested.

The 41-year-old man believes he contracted COVID-19 from his younger brother's girlfriend, who is also fighting the virus.

"We should tell everyone that you could actually have a crown. You think you do. I could have it, too," Justin said as he chatted with his brother, Christian, on his Life is Short podcast. "Sadly, Christian's girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and, a couple of days later, she was very sick. She had classic crown symptoms. She had a fever, a dry cough, everything they say people have with COVID "

Her brother added: "He is now on day 12 and, fortunately, in the last 24 hours or so, he has not had a fever and seems to be doing much better. The strange thing is that, the day after he had symptoms, a A couple of weeks, Justin and I got very mild versions of the same symptoms. "

Justin then explained that the brothers suffered "pain, some nausea, headaches and then the tightness in the chests."

Maggie and Christian also lost their sense of taste and smell, a known symptom of the disease.

But "Live free or die hard"Star cannot confirm that she has the virus as it is not considered a high enough risk to be tested."