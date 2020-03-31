Jos Buttler: England goalkeeper to auction World Cup final jersey for London hospitals | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7811% %MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7812%





Buttler ran out of Martin Guptill for the super final ball to give England victory in the July World Cup final.

%MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7813% %MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7814%

England goalkeeper Jos Buttler is auctioning off the shirt he wore during the 2019 World Cup final and all funds raised will go to two London hospitals.

%MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7815% %MINIFYHTML3edc8e6a2baf4f73dc6c2d063fc78d7816%

Buttler capped off the inaugural success of the England World Cup last July by dislodging the stumps during Lord & # 39; s decisive super-over victory against New Zealand.

But the 29-year-old will now place the iconic blue shirt on eBay and the proceeds will go to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity.

"I will auction my World Cup Final jersey to raise funds for the Royal Brompton charity and Harefield Hospitals," Buttler said on Twitter.

"Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment and help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak."

With London handling the worst case scenario, the money raised will help the two hospitals that specialize in heart and lung operations.

Buttler says the funds raised will go to two London hospitals battling the coronavirus.

The official post drew bids over £ 10,000 after less than an hour from the seven-day auction.

It was described as follows: "The iconic long-sleeved shirt worn by Jos Buttler during the 2019 World Cup final in Lord & # 39; s signed by the team.

"As you can see from the photos of the shirt with Jos, this is the genuine item and will be accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Phoenix Management.

"While this shirt is precious to Jos, his memories of the day will last a lifetime and he hopes he can raise a lot of money to support this hospital with his life-saving work."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan pledged on Twitter to "start the tender with £ 10,000,quot; and others are expected to do the same.