Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain's leadership makes him a contender for the season | Football news

















2:35



Watch top moments from contenders Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League player of the season

Watch top moments from contenders Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League player of the season

Roy Keane was furious. Sunderland's reserves had just suffered a sad loss to Gateshead and, after sleeping with some of his veteran players, the manager turned his attention to a teenager on the corner.

"Do you think you are good enough to play in the first team?" He frowned.

%MINIFYHTML2eb17033234630606e0a191750d312ef11% %MINIFYHTML2eb17033234630606e0a191750d312ef12%

"Yes, I do," replied Jordan Henderson.

"Good answer," said Keane, after a pause.

Henderson was just 17 years old at the time. He remembers "sweat buckets,quot; under the glow of his childhood idol. But his self-esteem was unshakable and he still had the courage to speak his mind. The story told by Henderson in Jamie Carragher Best game Podcast provides an early insight into the mindset that has underpinned your career.

"He actually had a bit of a stick for that sort of thing when he was young," says Stephen Wright, a Henderson teammate in Sunderland and later during his loan period in Coventry. Sky Sports with a giggle "But it was always obvious that he believed in himself so much."

Download the Player of the Season Podcast at: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

The episode certainly stuck with Keane, who was impressed enough to promote the arrogant teenager to the first-team squad for Sunderland's upcoming preseason friendly. "That was where it all started for me," Henderson told Carragher. He would then play 71 Premier League matches for his childhood club before moving to £ 16 million to Liverpool in 2011.

That move would prove to be Henderson's creation. But it is only now that his belief in himself is shared by the general public.

Henderson celebrates with Roberto Firmino

At the age of 29, close to adding a historic Premier League title to the Champions League trophy he raised in June, he is emerging as one of the most decorated captains in Liverpool's recent history. Henderson, more than any other player, has been the driving force behind his success.

It can be seen not only in his dominant performances on the field, but also in how his absence with a hamstring injury in late February and early March affected the team. Not by chance, it was during this period that Watford ended Liverpool's unbeaten streak of the Premier League and Chelsea extinguished their hopes for the FA Cup.

Henderson is now among the favorites for the PFA Player of the Year award and his importance to Liverpool is universally recognized. But before all this, he had to endure years of almost unrelenting criticism.

Henderson has been doubted and belittled like few others. His move to Liverpool in 2011 was met with derision. It was not up to standard, they said. Too expensive and not good enough for England either. In his 2013 autobiography, Sir Alex Ferguson even questioned his career style.

"When I go to Liverpool, wow, I have to admit that even I was skeptical," adds Wright. "Honestly, I was very surprised that he was moved by that amount of money."

There were also doubts within the club. Henderson made more appearances than any other player during his first season at Anfield, but questions about his suitability were persistent. When Brendan Rodgers replaced Kenny Dalglish at the end of the season, Henderson offered Fulham in a partial exchange deal to sign Clint Dempsey.

Henderson took the Steven Gerrard captain's armband

Henderson was devastated when Rodgers told him, but his response, refusing to go and promising to prove himself at Anfield, typified his determination. "It was a difficult time, but I think it helped me," he reflected later. "Looking back now, it was a blessing in disguise."

There would be more doubts, more questions and more criticism in the following years. But Henderson was true to his word, impressing Rodgers in that he was named captain of the club after Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015.

It is a position he has held ever since.

"Turning around all the skeptics has been an incredible feat," says Wright, who came to the Liverpool academy as a player and now works for the club as a scout. "He was walking into a dressing room with a lot of important characters: Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Craig Bellamy, but he stood his ground and it was brilliant to see him develop the way he has. He's totally determined." You can see it in his eyes. "

You can see it in the way he is considered by his teammates as well.

"I don't know if he's unappreciated outside the club, but inside the club I know how well we all think of him," said Virgil van Dijk earlier this season. "When you play with him, train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it's a pleasure for him to be our captain," added Andrew Robertson. For Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, he is "the perfect role model."

Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy

Henderson is fiercely dedicated and demands the same dedication from those around him. His insatiable appetite for improvement has been through tough times, even under Jurgen Klopp, there have been times when his place on the team seemed to be at risk, and it was also critical to keeping Liverpool's momentum going for much of this season.

Take your reaction to the 1-0 win over Tottenham in January. While other players were celebrating a hard-fought victory that left Liverpool with a 16-point lead, Henderson was furious with the performance, uttering the words "not good enough,quot; as he made his way to Klopp and rushed through the tunnel in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There have been many more moments like this. Klopp described it as an "example,quot; for his teammates after the 4-0 victory over Southampton in February. "Did he resemble the captain of a team with a 19-point lead?" he said. "Not for a second. It seemed that if we lose, we are relegated."

That attitude, invaluable to Liverpool for much of the season, was deeply missed during his capitulation on Vicarage Road.

"From an early age you could see he was very professional," adds Wright. "He always stayed up late in training, practiced free throws or other things he needed to work on. He was so focused and now he is the same. Just listening to him after games, he never thinks about the league, he's only ever thinking about the next game. "

That mindset is perhaps the most important thing Henderson brings to this Liverpool team, but it's not everything.

Jorden Henderson has moved to the right side of midfield three

He has grown both as a player and as a leader and that has been more evident than ever since he was pushed forward from the starting role to the right side of midfield in the second half of last season. His performances there even led Klopp to apologize for having previously played him out of position. "I'm sorry about that!" he said. "But we needed it there."

Henderson's intensity sets the tone for this Liverpool team: He ranks third in the Premier League for earned possession in attacking areas, and where he was once punished for side passes, he is now applauded for thinking about the future. This season, only Alexander-Arnold has averaged more passes to the final third every 90 minutes. Henderson has even added goals, scoring as many this season as in the previous three combined.

It has become an all-rounder, in other words, its integrity encapsulated in that 4-0 win over Southampton in February. It was his pressure that led to rotation in preparation for his clinical goal. Then, he showed off his vision and passing ability with his perfectly weighted ball to set up Mohamed Salah's second.

Jordan Henderson is important to Liverpool with and without the ball

Henderson is now shining in his favorite position, but crucially, he still puts the team first and happily fills up somewhere else when needed. He has returned to the starting job at times this season. In the semifinal of the Club World Cup against Monterrey, he even intervened in the central part.

Henderson drew applause for his performance in that game, Adam Lallana called him "magnificent,quot; and Klopp agreed, but it was typical of him to divert praise elsewhere. "I had fantastic players around me," said Henderson. "I just tried to do my best for the team and luckily we got the win. If the manager needed me to go there again, I would."

That disinterest is just another reason why it has become indispensable for Liverpool. There were many who doubted that he would ever reach that state. Many who would have mocked just thinking about it. But even as an untested teenager facing a furious Roy Keane in Sunderland, Jordan Henderson was not one of them.

Jamie Redknapp's verdict: & # 39; The perfect team player & # 39;

"Jordan is the perfect team player," says Redknapp. Sky Sports. "When he receives the ball, he has a three front from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and his first thought is, 'Can I tell him as quickly as possible?'

"He is a leader, the players fully respect him and he has scored some important goals for this Liverpool team. He has captained the team that not only won the Champions League last year but, if we start the season again, will winning the Premier League too. It's great for him.

"I know the pressure from the Liverpool captain. I remember when I was first named and I wasn't playing well, how difficult it was because you're trying to get going and the crowd is looking at you as a leader because they have seen people like Graeme Souness and Phil Thompson.

"Sometimes I found that pressure difficult. But I think with Jordan he has realized what he has to do and has been so sure and not worried about the ghost of Steven Gerrard."

"That's really difficult. I played with Steven. The fans loved him. He was one of their own, a local boy, and Jordan had to win them over and he did it and more. Now they really know the value of what he brings."