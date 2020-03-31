Jon Rahm offers support and guidance during the coronavirus crisis | Golf News





Jon Rahm is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour

As the world of sports closed due to the coronavirus crisis, Jon Rahm sat down with the PGA Tour editorial team to reflect on the life lessons he learned from golf and offer a message to young people during this difficult period.

%MINIFYHTMLaa7b2f76e99afaaf5a389cf90512186c11% %MINIFYHTMLaa7b2f76e99afaaf5a389cf90512186c12% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

This is not the time to be selfish. It is very easy to think that you are young and that nothing will happen to you if you contract the virus. We have to think about society, about all of us at our side. You may have no symptoms and still transmit the virus. And you don't know how far it can go and who can be affected.

This comes from someone who came to the world of professional golf as a young man and had to quickly learn from his mistakes. There were moments that weren't the best, low moments when I had to go back several steps and regroup. I have been learning and I have been climbing to where I am now.

Rahm currently ranks second in the world ranking

There are ups and downs all the time. I started very young with the aim of being number one in the world and to be among the best. There are times when you have no doubts and there are times when you think you are not going to get anywhere. It is what it is. You have to keep fighting and keep your confidence.

Little by little you get used to the magnitude that everything we do can have a great positive or negative effect. It is for you to adapt and learn that you have a great platform to help people. And also know that there are many children who consider him their favorite player and that you can and should transmit good values ​​to them.

How has golf been affected? A look at the list of tournaments postponed or canceled due to coronavirus.

To start, win or lose, always do it with humility. You will never see me end up angry after losing a tournament. The winner has played better than you and he deserves it, that's the first thing. In golf there is also a lot of integrity, ultimately, every time you do something wrong in golf, you apply penalties.

You also learn that, as with anything in life, there is a long process in which you have to work hard. You have to follow that process to improve yourself and what you want to do. It is not a constant climb. There are good times, bad times, very bad and very good times. With experience and work, the good ones become even better and the bad ones less bad.

Rahm recorded four victories worldwide during 2019

About a year ago, I had one of those less bad moments when I finished tied for ninth in my third Masters. Both Sundays at Augusta, I've been a little close to the lead, but not that close. Hopefully next time I'll play well for three days, so on Sunday I'll have more options to win the tournament … and serve a good steak at the Champions Dinner, just like Ballesteros and Olazabal.

There was also one of those even better moments around this time last year, when I won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans alongside Ryan Palmer. Ryan and I get along really well and there's great chemistry. Our game is similar, we really like fading and it was a week where we both played very well.

European Tour Golf Live

Now, a year later, in the current circumstances, with the cancellation of the Zurich Classic and the postponement of the Masters, the most important thing is to assume our individual responsibility and do everything possible not to spread the virus. And if we have to stay home, we stay home.

Jon Rahm was speaking to the PGA Tour editorial team. More PGA Tour content can be found at www.pgatour.com.