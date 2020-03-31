John Krasinski meets Steve Carell for new YouTube series "Some Good News,quot; amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

After long days and weeks of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, John Krasinski is desperate for some good news. This week, from his quarantined home office with his family, the 40-year-old actor released his new YouTube series titled Some good news. And, Krasinski surprised fans by meeting his The office co-star Steve Carell, who appeared as the show's "entertainment correspondent,quot;.

After asking his fans to send him some good news, Krasinski put together a 15-minute show, complete with graphics provided by his young daughters Violet and Hazel, which he shares with his wife Emily Blunt.

Krasinski opened the show by saying that he has been wondering for years why there is no news show entirely dedicated to good news. After asking his fans to send him some examples, he said that they delivered a lot of heartwarming stories and that he decided to make his own show about it.

"So ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is 'SGN'. I am John Krasinski, and if it is still unclear, I have no idea what I am doing," he said. The office alum.

The format of the Krasinki program was like a stereotypical local newscast. He sat at the desk in his home office in a suit and tie as he rummaged through papers and read headlines. After sharing some good-feeling stories from around the world, Krasinski brought Carrell through Zoom to talk about the 15th anniversary of The office.

“I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to the waiting tables because I was sure that nothing was going to happen. We all go into that with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge, "said Krasinski, while Carell laughed.

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and discovering it today, it's great," said Carell.

GOOD NIGHT SPECIAL TO JOHN KRASINSKI AND STEVE CARELL FOR MAKING MY DUNDER MIFFLIN HEART FLY HAPPILY THIS IS ALL I WILL THINK FOR THE NEXT WEEKS, EVERYONE SAYS THANKS U JIM HALPERT AND MICHAEL SCOTT pic.twitter.com/DKZamxeKQ8 – Wayward Dai 🙂 (@ForcebondMouse) March 30, 2020

Krasinski and Carell recalled their favorite scenes and moments while filming the iconic nine-season simulated workplace documentary. Since its premiere on March 24, 2005, this week was the perfect time to remember.

Like many fans of The officeCarell said his favorite scene was from the famous "Dinner Party,quot; episode when Michael Scott proudly shows off his flat screen TV. Other favorite episodes included the Fun Run when it was "about 105 degrees outside," and a Christmas episode where Michael Scott was Santa and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) sat on his lap.

The duo also mentioned Carell's departure from the show, and Krasinski said filming the scene where Michael Scott left was "the most emotional thing I've ever been on set." They also mocked a possible meeting of The office someday, but first they just want to "meet as people,quot; after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.



