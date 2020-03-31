John Krasinski invites fans to the meeting of & # 39; The Office & # 39; by bringing Steve Carell to a new YouTube series

NBC

By launching & # 39; Some Good News & # 39; Over the weekend, the actor best known as Jim Halpert in the hit sitcom recalls some of the set's favorite episodes and memories with his former co-star.

"The office"stars John Krasinski Y Steve Carell They met via video chat to celebrate 15 years since the show debuted.

John, 40, launched his new YouTube series "Some Good News" over the weekend (March 28-29), and called Steve, 57, to appear on the show as they reflected on their time. in the hit American comedy.

"So Steve, this week marked a great anniversary for you and me. We were on a little show called & # 39; The Office & # 39; and we turned 15 this week," John said, looking back at some of her favorite episodes and memories from the set.

"Some of the funniest memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected to that show," said Steve.

"Undoubtedly. Listen, I know everyone is talking about a meeting, hopefully one day we can meet as people. And we all say hello," added John, referring to the patterns of social distancing during the world coronavirus crisis.

As they finished the conversation, the couple got excited about their friendship and Steve said to John, "Just seeing your face is great. I miss you so much, man."

"I really think you're going to make something of yourself," John joked.

The American version of Ricky Gervais& # 39; TV comedy in the workplace was a huge success, launching John and Steve's careers as well as Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Mindy kalingand John's old high school friend, B.J. Novak.