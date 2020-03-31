Joe Buck wants you to stop sending sex tapes for him to narrate

Joe Buck's experiment on social media, in which he plays video clips that followers send out of their everyday lives, has been a huge hit so far for the station during this coronavirus quarantine.

So far, the videos have ranged from golf trick shots, to marble runs, to a bald hairline, and many of them are endlessly entertaining with Buck's private comments.

But now Buck has a request: Stop sending him sex tapes.

In an interview with KMOX in St. Louis, Buck revealed that he has received several videos on the more loving side, and that he will not post or call play-by-play for these.

"Yes, I have received quite a few," Buck said. "And you have to be careful. You should review these videos like the Zapruder movie because you are concerned that there is something in the background, that there is something hidden like a Highlights magazine that we should not focus on." But it's still there and it becomes something on the internet where I put my voice on something I shouldn't have.

"Yes, I have had a couple of presentations by, say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to express my voice at this stage in my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. Watch these videos very carefully and choose the ones that seem the healthiest to put my voice on. "

Who knows, if this quarantine lasts much longer and runs out of videos, we'll soon be able to see a very different side of Joe Buck's play-by-play.