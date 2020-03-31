Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds fight for custody of their children while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test

Jim Edmonds, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test after he went to the emergency room over the weekend because he was "super sick." However, that doesn't stop Fox Sports Midwest from arguing with his wife, Meghan King Edmonds, about custody of their children.

According to We weeklyMeghan took the three children she shares with Jim, Aspen, 3, and their twins Hart and Hayes, 21, to California in mid-March and did not tell her ex. This reportedly left Jim "livid,quot; because she traveled with young children in the midst of a health crisis.

"Meghan took the kids to California without Jim knowing. She can't see her children and she won't travel, "says a source." She can't do that without talking to him first, and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before he did. "

However, Meghan's representative said that the Royal Orange County Housewives Alum had legal approval to take Missouri children to California. The representative said it was "a pre-approved trip, signed by the tutor ad litem."

The representative explained that Jim and Meghan were to change custody on Monday, March 16. But, on the Monday before the trip, Meghan told Jim that she could take the kids on March 13 if he wanted her to.

The representative says Jim agreed with the above date, and later claimed that the former major league star went to Nashville with his older daughter Hayley and his "girlfriend,quot; Kortnie O’Conner and "partied there for several days."

Meghan's representative claims the mother of three moved her trip two days, from May 16 to 14. And, when Jim brought the children to Meghan on Day 13, she told him that Aspen was ill. Meghan took the three-year-old girl to the doctor, but she says she had no fever and appeared to be in good health. The representative added that Meghan would never do anything to harm her children.

However, Jim's manager tells a different story. They said they are not sure what world Meghan lives in, but Jim "had no idea,quot; that he was taking the children, including one with a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles.

"Jim would never, never agree to that. And if a judge signed this, Jim would like to see a copy of that order, "said Jim's manager.

This latest battle in their custody war, which started when the couple suddenly split up last October, occurs when Jim is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. He published over the weekend that he went to the hospital and underwent x-rays because he was not feeling well.

The source says Jim is furious with Meghan's actions, calling them "reckless and irresponsible." Now you cannot see them due to travel restrictions.

"Meghan's first and only priority is and will always keep her children safe. She is confused why Jim's camp would explode a non-story that he was fully aware of when he is allegedly on his deathbed after prolifically posting about her COVID-19 test on Instagram, "said Meghan King-Edmonds' rep.

Jim Edmonds has yet to reveal the results of his COVID-19 test. Meghan's representative said it would not matter where the children are at the moment because she "is not seeing them,quot; due to her illness.

"If Jim had known that Meghan was planning to take her children to California, he would never have let that happen. She brought a child with a fever to the epicenter of this crisis, "says the source.



