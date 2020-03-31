Jeannie Mai's boyfriend Jeezy happily reviews her salad in a new video that lands ‘The real co-host in trouble

The realJeannie Mai has confirmed that she is in quarantine with her boyfriend, Jeezy, with the sweetest video.

The fashionista recently turned to social media, where she showed off her culinary skills for the famous Atlanta rapper.

Jeannie made a spicy cucumber salad for her man, who did a brief review of the food and said he enjoyed it because it was made with love. Many fans enjoyed the video and had a picnic with the pun.

One person made this joke: “The caption + emojis made me wonder what salad I was going to review. I am going to try this !! "I love spicy food, especially when it's that light!"

This follower wrote: "That cucumber looks good right now." I didn't get the last spice you used, which you said the fruit woman on the side of the road uses … K looks delicious. But also, how do they keep bombarding your nails during quarantine? + Maybe they were made on the last day before the world ended. That is what I did ".

Another commenter said, "What about that knife ?! Are you going to machete through the woods afterwards? Always love your cultural knowledge especially of the Fruteras / Fruteros, as they prepare fresh fruit with“ chile, sal y limon ”🌶❤ your pronunciation at point Jeannie.😉👌🏾 ”

This social media user added: "Dear Jeannie Mai, aka @thejeanniemai Ummmmm, after watching you take the cucumbers out of the vegetable drawer in the refrigerator." I decided not to look anymore at what you were going to do with them. Have a great meal of cucumbers and sausages. 😂😂😂😂😂 "

A follower called out to her, "You can't keep grooming your hair and touching food. It defeats the purpose of washing your hands 🤣 You are all so cute though. 😍"

Another sponsor said: “Are you a psychiatrist? You are me? Do you know all cases of OCD? Do you really know exactly what OCD is? You don't know what I was diagnosed with, and one person's OCD will not look identical to the next. I'm not afraid of someone touching their hair while cooking. This do not affect me. When I saw her do that, she didn't provoke me at all. I think it's best if I tell my doctor that I no longer have OCD, since Jeannie Mai did not provoke me to touch her hair while cooking. 🙄 "

