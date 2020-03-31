Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donate $ 2 million combined to COVID-19 relief efforts

Jay-Z and Rihanna are teaming up through their foundations to donate a combined total of $ 2 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. Together they will help undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers, first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless people.

The organizations to which the money will go are the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, the Fund for Public Schools, the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Immigration Coalition.

Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said: “There are a number of populations that are especially vulnerable during this pandemic, those who are undocumented, incarcerated, the elderly and the homeless, as well as children of frontline workers and staff. first response. . Now more than ever, we must support organizations that prioritize the health and rights of these people. "

According to the official of the organization. websiteThe funds will go specifically to "Provide daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline health care workers and first responders." Also, "learning materials for the more than 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents."

The money will also support:

• Ensure that child care centers are clean and that all staff are protected;

• Support the expansion of home delivery meals for the elderly and meals for the homeless in emergency shelters.

• Provide emergency financial support and expansion of the rights of immigrants and undocumented workers.

• Advocate for free tests and treatments for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status.

• Provision of legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for the release of people from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period and protection of immigrant communities.

RecentlyNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna for donating personal protective equipment to the state, and her organization CLF also made a $ 5 million donation for virus-related help.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94