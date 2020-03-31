Japan's coronavirus containment strategy faces breaking point | Coronavirus pandemic news

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his deputy will no longer attend meetings together to reduce exposure to the coronavirus as pressure for a blockade increases and a minister warned that the country's containment strategy has been stretched to the limit.

The decision comes when the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that foreigners from the United States, China and South Korea, as well as from most of Europe, will be prohibited from entering the country.

Abe told cabinet members Tuesday that his second-in-command, Taro Aso, would no longer be present at any meeting the prime minister attends, a government spokesman said, in a move to protect the leadership against infection that it could hinder Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to change the country's isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Abe's move came when Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan was not yet in a position to declare a state of emergency, prompting a possible shutdown, but that the situation was precarious.

"We are barely holding it together," Nishimura told reporters on Tuesday. "If we loosened our grip even a little bit, it wouldn't be surprising to see a sudden increase (in some cases)."

Speculation that a shutdown may come soon has been intense, fueled by the growing number of national cases.

Possible state of emergency declaration

A center for disabled people in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the national total to more than 2,000.

A total of 59 deaths have been recorded, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Just last Tuesday, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sports bodies around the world to delay the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games by one year due to the global outbreak.

But any blockade in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities can only issue requests for people to stay in their homes, which is not binding.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike asked citizens of the capital to stay inside, while his counterpart in Osaka, Japan's second-largest city, told reporters on Monday that he thought the national government should declare the state emergency, according to local media.

A director of the country's main medical organization said the government should declare a state of emergency before it is too late.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that Japan urges its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions, a third of all countries in the world, including the United States, Canada, China, South Korea. and Great Britain.

The citizens of the EE. The US, China, South Korea, as well as most of Europe, will also be banned from entering Japan.

Elsewhere, Abe said in a call with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus On Monday night, the development of medications and vaccines would be crucial to contain the outbreak.

Abe said Japan intends to promote clinical research on an influenza drug called Favipiravir with other countries as a treatment for the virus.

The drug, also known as Avigan, was developed by a Japanese company.