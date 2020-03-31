%MINIFYHTML2664df58f9bc41a5d6d60482f7d742b011% %MINIFYHTML2664df58f9bc41a5d6d60482f7d742b012%

A Japanese destroyer collided with a Chinese fishing vessel in the East China Sea on Monday night, but no one was injured or disappeared, the Japan Defense Ministry said.

The collision caused a hole in the Shimakaze destroyer above its waterline, but was still able to move on its own, the ministry added.

In a social media post Tuesday, Defense Minister Taro Kono said the incident occurred about 650 kilometers (400 miles) west of the JapanThat Yakushima island.

"No personnel were injured and no one from the Chinese fishing vessel went missing. We are verifying details," Kono wrote.

The cause of the collision and other details, including the movements of the ships before the accident, are under investigation, the ministry said.

The crash site off Yakushima Island is far north of an area disputed between the two countries, he said.

Japan and China have disputes over the Japanese controlled islands that China also claims.

The uninhabited islets are called Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese.

In recent months, Japan has strengthened its defense of the disputed islets with the establishment of a special police unit armed with automatic weapons.

Police, based on the southern island of Okinawa, will be deployed to the disputed islands in the event of an "illegal landing by an armed group," public broadcaster NHK previously reported.

Japan's army and coast guard have increased their positions around the disputed islands, but it is the first time that the police have established a unit in the region to help defend the territory.