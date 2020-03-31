James Corden Hosts Star-studded House Party Billie Eilish, BTS, and More

Their The Late Late Show…from home!

Monday, James Corden expelled The Late Late ShowThe first ever Homefest special in history with the help of celebrities like Billie eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend and more.

Upon reaching the audience directly from his Los Angeles garage, the nighttime host thanked viewers for tuning in and shared an exhilarating monologue before jumping into the star-studded performances of the night.

"Tonight, we really wanted to do a show to try and bring some joy and music into your home, it is without a doubt one of the strangest and scariest moments of all our lives," he said from behind his impromptu Late Late Show desk. "Tonight, it's about bringing people together to keep them separate."

James also took a moment to encourage fans to donate to two charities that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic: the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children. "If you are lucky enough to be able to help, these are the charities that we are going to try to raise money for tonight," he continued. "So if you can please give me."