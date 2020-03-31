James Corden Hosts Star-studded House Party Billie Eilish, BTS, and More

Their The Late Late Show…from home!
Monday, James Corden expelled The Late Late ShowThe first ever Homefest special in history with the help of celebrities like Billie eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend and more.
Upon reaching the audience directly from his Los Angeles garage, the nighttime host thanked viewers for tuning in and shared an exhilarating monologue before jumping into the star-studded performances of the night.
"Tonight, we really wanted to do a show to try and bring some joy and music into your home, it is without a doubt one of the strangest and scariest moments of all our lives," he said from behind his impromptu Late Late Show desk. "Tonight, it's about bringing people together to keep them separate."
James also took a moment to encourage fans to donate to two charities that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic: the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children. "If you are lucky enough to be able to help, these are the charities that we are going to try to raise money for tonight," he continued. "So if you can please give me."
First on the list was John, who joined the show from his living room in Los Angeles. Before performing his new song "Actions,quot;, his wife Chrissy Teigen made a cameo and the couple listed all the delicious food that the Cravings the author has been flogging while they have been distancing themselves socially.
Stay local, Will Ferrell He joined the fun of his home in Los Angeles to give a hand washing tutorial. During his demonstration, the Anchorman Star shared the songs she sings while washing her hands. Among them were George Michael"I will never dance again,quot; Sia& # 39; Chandelier & # 39; Y Rihanna"Diamond,quot;.
After letting your mind fly David BlaineThe "quarantine magic,quot; show, James took the show to Billie's house, where she and her brother Finneas He invited fans to perform his song "Everything I Always Wanted,quot;.
Keeping the fun going, the Cats star joined Dua Lipa from his London home and delivered a high-energy performance of his song "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; complete with his backing vocalists, band and dancers, who performed virtually from their respective homes.
Moving forward, BTS performed their song "Boy with Luv,quot; from South Korea. V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA Y I hope gathered in a dance studio and brought the movements. Before their performance, the K-Pop band reached out to James and left their fans a heartfelt message: "During a time when social estrangement is crucial, we are so grateful to be able to connect with you from here. It may seem like that we're isolated but still connected to our shared experiences, courage and laughter. "
So James connected with Andrea Bocceli from his home in Tuscany, Italy. After the duo compared looks of social estrangement, Andrea left Late Late Show viewers with a few words of hope and invited them to a performance of "Con te Splitò,quot; from their piano.
To wrap up the show, James shared a heartfelt statement about the anxiety he has been feeling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Before I finish things, Ben platt and the cast of the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen He performed a moving performance of "You Will Be Found,quot;.
Check out all the amazing performances in the videos above!
%MINIFYHTMLf90e451754249ba11ab0b400109fd16b17%