Italy flanker Maxime Mbanda offers himself as an ambulance driver | Rugby Union News





Maxime Mbanda is committed to helping throughout the coronavirus crisis

Italy flank Maxime Mbanda has vowed to overcome fear and continue to drive ambulances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zebre's back row is a volunteer for the Italian Yellow Cross charity, takes Covid-19 patients to the hospital in emergencies, or transfers patients from one medical center to another.

Mbanda, 27, admitted he fears for his own health, but has vowed to remain a volunteer during the crisis.

Wearing head-to-toe protective clothing, Mbanda admitted that desperately breathing patients can only communicate their fears through their eyes.

He told PA Media: "I can tell you that I am afraid, because every time you enter an infected department in the hospital you know that the enemy is in the air, it is in everything you can touch, the enemy is invisible; you cannot see him.

"But I know that I am doing something good in my small job, because with all due respect to the doctors and nurses, my work is very little, but I am trying to help as many people as possible."

"So I will continue until this emergency is over.

"It's difficult, but I'm trying to do my best. I don't have a medical or nursing degree, but I'm trying to do my best."

"I am helping to transfer patients between hospitals, to help nurses create space.

"Patients are scared, even when they transfer them from one hospital to another. Even if they don't speak because they have oxygen masks, they can talk to you with their eyes. They can tell you that they are scared with their eyes

"You should try to take care of them as you would your parents or your family. You should take their hand. The worst fact is that every time you touch them you must disinfect your hands, because you know they are Covid-19 positive.

"It takes us 10 minutes to get dressed in all our protective equipment.

"I am healthy now, and as long as I am healthy I will continue to help as much as possible. If my work, my parents and my girlfriend continue to agree, I will continue to do this."

"I have received many messages from my teammates, the coaching staff, my president, who say how proud they are.

"They know the risk but they know what I'm doing and they understand why I'm doing it."

The 20-chapel player volunteers in the Parma area, while his father is a surgeon and works in Milan.

"The hospitals are full, so we are trying to find a balance that allows them to work in a better situation," said Mbanda.

"Every day you see a different situation, you talk to different people, people who are in hospitals for many days."

"In the hospital they are exposed to many things, patients who die, emergencies, doctors and nurses run from one room to another to save people."

"People are scared because they have never seen things like this.

"I think the doctors and nurses are understanding the messages of support from outsiders.

"But people should know that they have to stay home so that nurses and doctors work as freely as possible."

"Doctors and nurses work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so they are putting all their physical and mental power into this, so we must let them work in the most correct and best way. terms,quot;.

"And the more people can stay home, hopefully the fewer people will end up in the hospital."

"I can tell you that until about a week ago not everyone in Italy could understand that."

"Even when we went out with the ambulance, we could see many people running or walking, or many lines at the supermarket.

"The supermarkets were not closing, but there were still long lines at the supermarket, hundreds of people waiting. It was useless.

"But now, in the last few days, I can say that the Italians have understood the risk and that they have to stay home."

"At the end of a shift, I'm tired, but all I have to do is think about what I see in the hospital, and then I can't afford to be tired."

"I am seeing so many bad things in the hospital, so my only goal is to be ready for the next day, to help.

"I hope as soon as possible … rugby is my job, my life.

"I want to go back, and if I'm back it means the situation is over, the emergency is over.

"I hope the day will come when I can get back to the field as soon as possible."

Asking just two things from the general public, Mbanda added: "If people are so bored at home, instead of complaining on social media, they should look for people who need support and volunteers.

"If you want to go out, that's fine, but go help the community.

"And for young people … it's easy to get through these long days because we've grown up with social media and technology, you can talk to people and interact. So the day can go faster."

"But there are many older people living alone, and maybe even without television, and they could be alone."

"Then pick up the phone, call a parent, grandparent, aunt, or family friend.

"Maybe 10, 15 minutes a day, that can help them interact to smile, laugh, and make these difficult days go by much easier and faster. We must stay as humble as possible."