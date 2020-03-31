It "seems,quot; that students will not return to school campuses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California superintendent of state schools says he believes that students will not return to school sites for the remainder of the year and that they will likely transition to distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Supt. Tony Thurmond made the announcement in a letter Tuesday afternoon addressed to superintendents in districts across the state.

“Due to current security concerns and ongoing social distancing needs, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school sites before the end of the school year. This in no way suggests that school is over for the year, but rather that we should make every effort to strengthen our education through distance learning, ”writes Thurmond.

%MINIFYHTML49c43b802471856a4db885e92e4e552011% %MINIFYHTML49c43b802471856a4db885e92e4e552012%

The announcement echoed statements made earlier in the day by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.