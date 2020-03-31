It seems that Apple is about to launch the iPhone 9 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399411% %MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399412%

Apple's iPhone 9 could launch as soon as this week, according to a leak from Best Buy accessories.

Retailers who received alleged iPhone 9 protective gear were instructed not to inventory it until April 5.

IPhone 9 is supposed to be an affordable iPhone, with the fast processor of iPhone 11 and the design of iPhone 8.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple just introduced some new products, including the iPad Pro and the new MacBook Air, but the first quarter of 2020 should also have brought us an exciting new iPhone. That was before the new coronavirus ended normal life in the United States. USA And almost anywhere else in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Apple to cancel a press event in late March, according to some reports. Apple never announced the press conference in the first place, so it never had to publicly acknowledge the cancellation. The same reports also said that the iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2) would be postponed for the summer or later, as Apple was evaluating the situation. That was not due to a lack of iPhone 9 stock, but to the state of the world. The smartphone business also took a big hit in the first quarter, as did many other businesses that were affected by the coronavirus. But Apple may be preparing to launch the new iPhone.

The following image shows an Urban Armor Gear case for a "New iPhone 4.7 inch, 2020,quot; device, 9to5Mac reports. It is just one of many iPhone 9 accessories that are allegedly shipped to Best Buy and other retailers. The instructions say that retailers should not inventory the new cases until Sunday, April 5.

%MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399413% %MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399414%

If that's accurate information, the launch of the iPhone 9 is imminent. Apple could launch it through a press release, just as it did with the iPad Pro and MacBook Air a few days ago.

%MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399415% %MINIFYHTML2b955e972ad041043335af0ae407399416%

Jon Prosser, a leaker who rose to fame in recent months, said a few days ago that Apple could ship the iPhone 9 this April. Among other things, Prosser was the first to leak the price of the Galaxy S20, and then leaked many details about Apple's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, as well as Apple's product portfolio for the first quarter.

Apple briefing right now. 👀 As I mentioned before, logistically, the iPhone 9 will be ready to ship in April. Due to economic pressures and shareholder obligations, Apple is considering launching the iPhone 9 in April. I'll keep you informed. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 26, 2020

In a previous leak, Prosser said the iPhone 9 would cost $ 399. That would be a great price for a new iPhone that's supposed to be as fast as iPhone 11, while still retaining the design of the iPhone 8. The phone will also count. with a Touch ID home button, making the iPhone 9 so attractive to many people. That price has yet to be confirmed.

As for the name of the new phone, we've been calling it iPhone 9 and iPhone SE 2 for months. But the phone can be sold as an "iPhone," something the leak from the previous case seems to suggest.

A recent leak also said that Apple will also have an iPhone 9 Plus for lunch alongside the iPhone 9, but we have no confirmation of that.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR