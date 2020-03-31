Irina Shayk is reportedly dating ex-Heidi Klum's Vito Schnabel

The Russian model, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, was seen hanging out with the art vendor in New York, where they are seen walking into her apartment building together.
Model Irina Shayk has sparked rumors of a new romance with Heidi klumthe former art dealer, Vito Schnabel.
Russian beauty shared by three-year-old daughter Lea with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, was seen dating Schnabel in New York City, where they were photographed walking into their apartment building together on Friday (March 27, 20), The Daily Mail reports.
Shayk, known for keeping her personal life private, has yet to comment on Schnabel's speculation.
She is believed to have been single since she separated from Cooper last June (19) after more than four years together.
The 34-year-old, who was also previously involved with the soccer superstar Cristiano RonaldoHe recently offered rare comments about his time with Cooper, telling British Vogue in January: "Two great people don't have to make a good match. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other." without B it is new ground. "
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Schnabel, whose father is the famous filmmaker Julian Schnabel, is no stranger to high-profile relationships either: He parted ways with the German model-turned-TV personality Klum in 2017, and went on to enjoy a brief adventure. with Amber Heard.
His other exes also include Elle Macpherson, Demi MooreY Liv Tyler.