Iran says the & # 39; terrorist attack & # 39; within Turkey stops the flow of natural gas | Turkey News

Iran's natural gas exports to Turkey have been halted after a "terrorist,quot; attack on a pipeline inside Turkey, an Iranian official told state television.

"This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near Bazargan's Iranian border with Turkey … the gas flow has stopped," said Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, director of the National Iranian Gas Co on Tuesday. .

"The pipeline has exploded several times in the past. The explosion is also likely carried out by the PKK group," he told Iran's state news agency IRNA, referring to the illegal armed group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party. .

Jamshidi-Dana said "the Turkish border guards are gone,quot; due to the coronavirus outbreak before adding that "we have informed them of the explosion and are awaiting their response," IRNA reported.

"It generally takes three to four days to repair and resume gas exports."

The Turkish side confirms the explosion

Turkey's Anadolu state agency confirmed that an explosion near the Gurbulak crossing, known as Bazargan on the Iranian side, in Agri province damaged the pipeline and stopped the flow of natural gas.

Firefighters extinguished the flame caused by the explosion, the agency said, adding that military forces had secured the area.

Anadolu also said an investigation was underway to find out what caused the explosion.

The pipeline, which transports around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually, had been frequently attacked by Kurdish militants during the 1990s and until 2013 before a ceasefire was established.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Some 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting between the Turkish forces and the ongoing PKK since the 1980s.