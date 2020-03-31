iPhone 9 apparently confirmed by new beta version of iOS 13.4.5 – BGR

IPhone 9 references have been discovered in the code for the new beta version of iOS 13.4.5.

The beta version of iOS 13.4.5 refers to an iPhone with a list of features that do not match any device currently on the market, including the capabilities of Touch ID and Express Transit Card technology.

Another leak suggests that the iPhone 9 will be announced on April 15 and will go on sale a week later.

At this point, it's not about whether a new entry-level iPhone model will come out this year, but when Apple will officially announce the phone. Just a day after a protective case for a new iPhone 2020 leaked online, references to a new iPhone with Touch ID have been discovered in the iOS 13.4.5 beta code.

According to 9to5Mac, the strings for the new CarKey API, which will allow you to unlock and start a car with an iPhone or an Apple Watch, with references to an iPhone with Touch ID have first appeared in the code of the latest beta version. 9to5Mac previously reported that CarKey could be used without biometric authentication via Express Transit Card technology, even if the phone is dead.

Express Transit is available on iPhone 6s and later, but it only works with power reserve on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11. At least, that was the case before iOS 13.4.5, which apparently makes it clear that there is an iPhone model with Touch ID that supports CarKey and Express Transit Cards with power reserve. Since the iPhone 8 doesn't have all of these features, it seems likely that the code refers to the iPhone 9.

In other iPhone news, increasingly prolific fugitive Jon Prosser returned Tuesday with an update on the unannounced device, saying Apple is gearing up for an April launch after an internal meeting on Monday. The tentative disclosure will take place on Wednesday, April 15, while the iPhone 9 will ship a week later on April 22. However, Prosser protects himself a bit, noting that things could change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

iPhone 9 update 👀 According to an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is preparing for a launch in April. Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipping on April 22 Remember: we are in the midst of a pandemic and things could change. Let's cross our fingers 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Prosser also stated that Apple will begin sending selected iMacs retail employees over the next two weeks who will be asked to work remotely. They will reportedly be trained to offer sales and technical support to customers who want to buy the new iPhone 9 when it is officially announced.

Originally, the iPhone 9 was expected to be unveiled during one of Apple's annual spring events in March, but such an event was never announced since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic when Apple would have started sending out invitations. Instead, Apple announced a new iPad Pro model and a cheaper MacBook Air, both through a press release, which is also likely the way the iPhone 9 will be presented.