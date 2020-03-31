Interview with Martin Moszkowicz from Constantin Film – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the overall implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, global economies and closed international borders, the Deadline & # 39; s Coping With COVID-19 series Crisis is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with countless consequences of seeing a great industry stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Looking ahead to 2020, German producer / distributor Constantin Film was out of an exceptional year that featured the number 1 local image on the market, Perfect strangers (Das Perfekte Geheimnis), a remake of the original Italian hit of 2016. Raising € 46 million, the title in part helped shift Germany's box office fortune after a tough 2018. The company was gearing up to fuel that momentum. towards a new year and a strong list. Then the coronavirus closed the brakes in the industry.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Constantin, whose credits include the Demonic resident Y Fack Ju Goethe franchises as well as favorite fantasy drama Shadowhunters, It has been forced to close about 30 shows that were in process. Their Monster hunter film adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich and Demonic resident director Paul W.S. Anderson still has a date for a global fall release (Screen Gems has household and Sony products worldwide outside of the German-speaking markets, China, and Japan).

In a recent discussion with Deadline, Moszkowicz highlighted how Constantin, with the help of the German government, is helping workers weather the storm. However, he remains very concerned about the viability of smaller companies in the offshore sector. He stressed that the film industry must "be smart" and "fair to each other".

Constantin movie



DEADLINE: What is the status of Constantin's staff at the moment?

MARTIN MOSZKOWICZ: Our offices are practically closed with very, very few people working that are unnecessary, so basically accounting. Everyone in Constantin and our teams so far are healthy. We have no case. Not only in Germany, but worldwide. But we are closed worldwide.

We are paying for the crews to continue. Overhead costs are in the millions, we're not done adding it yet, but it's close to $ 5 million and we're trying to keep the crew as long as possible.

We have been hit hard by costs that are huge, but we are in a positive position to bear it.

DEADLINE: How is the government helping?

MOSZKOWICZ: In Germany, there are several instruments that you have as an employer. You can put your crew in a short-term job situation and the government pays 60% to 70% of wages. Lufthansa is doing that, we are trying to do the same. I think Germany is the only country in the world that has that. The government keeps people in their jobs (even if they are not working de facto) so that part of their salary is paid and they are not fired. We are going to do that as much as we can … At this initial stage, I don't know how it will work. We are talking to the authorities.

German subsidies are also raising a fund to help German producers with costs. All the big TV stations have said they would pay around 50% of the costs, up to certain limits, after pushing the programs they have commissioned.

Fortunately, we are in a good financial position, but I am concerned about smaller production companies that do not have deep pockets and are in the process of facing millions upon millions of costs and how they can cope. I am very concerned about the landscape. Hopefully we can save as many as possible, but there will be some casualties.

DEADLINE: If that were the case, would you expect more consolidation in the future?

MOSZKOWICZ: I hope so, but there is not much more to do at this stage.

DEADLINE: On what did you have to stop production or change the weather?

MOSZKOWICZ: We had to close more than 30 shows all together, mainly things made in Germany, and in the Czech Republic and Romania.

We still have ten days to shoot a great German comedy, Caveman. There are various scenarios, depending on the situation to try to shoot those additional scenes. One begins in late April, another in late May, and one in late June. The release date is the end of November, so maybe we can get there.

the Demonic resident The television series were supposed to start in June. We are in talks with Netflix about where to put it.

Monster hunter It is still slated for a worldwide release in September. We are delivering it this week.

Constantin movie



DEADLINE: And what about the status of other theatrical releases you had planned?

MOSZKOWICZ: We did a German comedy recently, Berlin Berlin, which was supposed to open last week. The next movie we had was Ostwind, the sixth part of a successful franchise, for May and that has retired. We are waiting to see what the distribution schedule looks like. We have to be extremely careful as an industry so that the industry is not overwhelmed if everyone launches within the first few weeks.

We have to be smart about how we as an industry try to be fair to each other and not expect every movie in a quarter.

We have also discussed putting some movies in digital format. It is a case-by-case decision regarding how much money has already been spent theatrically.

Shutterstock



DEADLINE: What is your general opinion to deal with closings?

MOSZKOWICZ: Facing a crisis of any kind is almost the same as always. We saw this when SARS broke out in China and we tried to move our productions to different places. We are now starting to work on various scenarios by the time production will be possible again.

It could be three to six months. That is the same for display and distribution. Since no one knows the box office plan, we have to hope that Constantin is small and flexible enough to change course. Right now we are trying to deal with it. Our movies can come back.

DEADLINE: In the theater titles that you had previously established, can you choose to digitize in terms of local rules?

MOSZKOWICZ: In Germany there are regulations that if you take a subsidy, you have to release it theatrically. The government is flexible but also overwhelmed. We wanted to move Perfect strangers A couple of days later under the current window and I went to the federal board. It was a unanimous decision, including exhibitors, that it was okay to go two weeks early.

Others (titles) have been more difficult since the theaters are the most affected at the moment. As a distributor, you can still do business, but one must support the big picture.

DEADLINE: What do you think the reaction will be once the cinemas open again?

MOSZKOWICZ: Personally, I think there will be high demand if there is confidence that it is safe to return to theaters. I even hear it from my colleagues in China. We are movie people, so we always have hope.

Something that we will have to deal with in general is that there will be facilities for whatever the measures, and again what scientists and politicians tell us. Depending on how the level of infection increases, they may reset the measures.

Let's say theaters open in Germany on July 1, we have to assure people that it is safe to go to theaters and then not include everything in the first premiere show. This is a constant discussion with the competitors. Everyone understands that this must be the case, but people can be selfish up to a point. Everyone must be very, very smart about it.

DEADLINE: However, this situation is unprecedented …

MOSZKOWICZ: It is true that there are very few comparisons, but if you talk to former producers who went through World War II, the theaters were closed at least during the war years and people were so hungry to go back to the theaters. This was obviously before Netflix.

But there will be a time when people will not be able to watch each series five times and there will be hunger. Netflix and everyone else will be affected by the same production shutdown.

Everyone says right now, it's Netflix that helps you get through this terrible time, but it's also the writers, directors, actors, and producers that are helping us. We must remind the creative people behind this so that so many people feel at home and are not killed by boredom.

I must say that Netflix has been tremendously professional and helpful (in our productions). I am very impressed with how it works. We had a great movie in the Czech Republic with David Kosse's team in London and they were very amazing, they discovered and tried to help our subsidiary production company.

Constantin



DEADLINE: What a success story Perfect strangers I was; How are you doing digitally?

MOSZKOWICZ: He is doing very well. Germany still has a small DVD distribution, even if a movie is on platforms, there are DVD sales. The main problem is getting the DVDs to the point of sale. Amazon is the largest seller of our DVDs and they have a central distribution point in Poland, from there they distribute it back to Germany. We had a big problem getting DVD manufacturing out of the border, and many outlets are not open as supermarkets are concentrating on essentials. But in the last days the numbers are very good. The movie is also broadcast on all EST platforms, not on Netflix or Amazon, but on others like iTunes. Those sales are excellent.

DEADLINE: While this is a devastating situation unfolding around the world, at least in our business it feels very heavy for both Germany and Italy, which had seen its rebound at the box office in 2019 after a pretty lousy 2018 for each .. .

MOSZKOWICZ: What is happening in Italy on so many levels is really terrible, probably more than in China or Germany. Not much to say, other than we hope it ends soon and we can get back to our rhythms and hope to do better than before. At this stage it is pure optimism. We are doing what we can.

DEADLINE: Currently, Germany has the third highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent, but it is the sixth in terms of fatalities. What is local thinking as to why this is the case?

MOSZKOWICZ: I am not a doctor or an analyst of epidemics … There are several answers floating around: the quality of the German health system and the (relative) abundance of intensive care units; intense testing (German laboratories have the highest testing capacity in the world) and therefore a higher number of infected people were discovered (most of them with mild symptoms); Infections in Bavaria originated in the ski resorts of the Alps. Those skiers are usually healthier and younger.

DEADLINE: What is your perspective on the future right now?

MOSZKOWICZ: I will continue to produce movies and I hope we have time now. These blockages are not possible forever and, even if at some point we overcome it medically, the economic consequences will be tremendous. There are people who need help now and will need help getting back on their feet. We have thousands of people working for us around the world and we have a responsibility to keep them coming back.

I will do what I can, but I will produce movies, that's for sure.

We are off our best year in corporate history and we are healthy, and that is important … We are in a fortunate position because we did not have many movies to release at the moment. We just have to be smart, flexible and innovative for the next twelve months … We have to keep optimism and encouragement. This could have hit us, as far as Constantin goes, in much worse times. But we are all in this together.