Inside the inspiring life and tragic death of Nipsey Hussle

Just a couple of months before his death, attention turned to the rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle It was for his Grammy nominated debut album, Victory lap, a full-length album of about four years in length that earned the musician praise from his contemporaries.
But exactly a year ago today, the tributes that arrived were decidedly different. Unable to believe that the 33-year-old West Coast artist was truly gone, the biggest names in music turned to social media to express their dismay.
"This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!" wrote Rihanna.
Echoed Duck, "You had the best race and I was very happy to see it from a distance. No one ever talks about your name, you were real for your people and for the rest of us."
But perhaps the most discordant words came from the musician himself, who tweeted less than an hour Before being killed, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
With a bullet wound, a shooter, now imprisoned awaiting trial, extinguished a man not only famous for his musical prowess, but also for a dedicated philanthropist, committed to changing the lives of those who grew up in the same southern neighborhood. from Los Angeles who called home for more than three decades.
The shooting itself, which also injured two other men, took place outside of Marathon Clothing. The so-called "smart store,quot; that opened in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles that allowed visitors to enhance their shopping experience through the use of an app, was just one of many companies that the father of two launched in his hometown. . With a successful music career already established (his defeat at the 2019 Grammys reached Cardi Bequally anticipated Privac Invasionand, but won a posthumous award last January) Hussle had focused his attention on helping develop his community, serving as inspiration for those who emerged in the same ruthless environment.
Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed the night he was killed that he and Police Chief Michael Moore met the next day with the composer and Roc Nation representatives to "talk about ways he could help. to stop gang violence and help us help children. "
Raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, felt that he was offered few options. He left his parents' house at age 14, moved in with his grandmother, and found a different family, joining the Rollin & # 39; 60s, a subset of the famous Los Angeles gang, the Crips.
Although, as his chosen nickname would suggest, he was quite a scammer even as a teenager. While taking psychology and philosophy classes at a local community college ("Even my English teacher caught my eye and said, 'Are you plagiarizing this? You're 15 and you're quoting Plato in your essays, what is happening? "and I said: 'No, I like it'," he said. Complex in 2010), he developed a love for technology, collecting computer parts and eventually building his own PC.
"I had to learn to use the software early because I wanted to record myself," he explained to the Los Angeles Times. "I didn't have a budget to pay the engineers, so I had to learn how to use the software myself. Just growing up, being an 80s baby who grew up in the 90s, technology was part of the culture, so I was always interested in it. "
The American Eritrean rapper (he visited his father's home country for the first time in 2004) released his first mixtape, Slauson Boy Volume 1, in 2005, followed by two others:Bullets have no name, vol. 1 Y Vol. 2—Three years later, after signing an agreement with Cinematic Music Group and Epic.
The following year he brought his first single, "Hussle in the House,quot; and a third edition of his Bullets have no name mixtape, as well as collaborations with Drake and Snoop dogg, his song "Upside Down,quot; featured on the legendary rapper Malice and Wonderland album.
"I was trying to progress with each release," he explained to Rolling Stone.
By 2010 he was being hailed as part of XXL Magazinenext to the list "Annual of the first year of the first year,quot; (its superlative: More determined) J Cole, Wiz Khalifa Y Be big with LA weekly he called it the "next big Los Angeles MC,quot;, but then his debut release, South central state of mind, was postponed indefinitely after a change of administration and his deal with Epic was ruined.
Undeterred, he went under his own label, All Money In, partnering and signing artists he had grown up with. His mantra: "All money goes in, no money comes out." He released more mixed tapes, a collaborative album with the rapper. White and other works with likes of YG Y Rick Ross, all the while ignoring criticism of why it took so long to release a full-length album.
But it was a unique marketing move he made in 2013 that really set him apart from his contemporaries. He announced that he would be selling only 1,000 copies of his latest mixtape, Crenshaw, at an unprecedented price of $ 100 each. "It was a model of scarcity," he explained to GQ of their Proud 2 Pay campaign, a way for artists to receive direct payment from their consumers, bypassing the entire record label system.
"You are leveraging, or you are being leveraged. That is why I believe that direct to consumer is important, because we are being leveraged," he said. Forbes. "If I can say that my album is not exclusive to any of the streaming services, my songs will be exclusive to The Marathon store, that's powerful. You can go to The Marathon store for the first week and listen to the song or watch the in-store video. Then after a week you can go live on all other platforms. The exclusivity period belongs to a platform we own and control. All our influence has been tapped, but we can't piss anyone off until we find out ways to protect it. "
His cunning move worked, and each copy sold in less than 24 hours.Jay Z He even bought 100 discs himself, and improved the game with its 2014 release. Mailbox money (The name itself is a nod to the importance of securing property and lucrative backend deals.), priced at $ 1,000.
By the time he released his first major label debut album, 2018 Victory lap, (two years after he got attention for his Donald trump protest song, "FDT,quot; with frequent contributor YG) was a partnership between his own label and Atlantic Records and featured an impressive roster of guest artists, including CEE Lo Green and other luminaries from the west coast Puff Daddy Y Kendrick Lamar.
"I always had faith in my creative capacity. I say it in the most humble way: I always knew that I could perform with the best of them and that I could fulfill the best of them," he said. Billboard in February of the general approach he took to get that debut album out. "Let's say I accept my greatness as an artist, and move quickly to be recognized worldwide as a great artist. In my perfect dream, how would I want my s – t to be in business? I would like to be on my own label. I would like to represent my brothers and my team. So I worked backwards. I thought that one day I was going to be recognized worldwide as a great artist, so I was willing to put in the work. "
An unquestionable success that peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, the album "is more personal than commercial," he said. Forbes. "As a human, the album was about me looking back and reflecting, appreciating how this journey has inspired me, and I'm standing in my own shoes. As much as I believed in all of these things and looked for all these radical ideas, this really happened. It is confirmation that we follow the vision and fulfill it. "
Y Victory lap it was just a splinter of his accomplishments. He released his Marathon Clothing label after being inundated with the request for the blue and yellow Crenshaw shirts featured in his "Hussle in the House,quot; music video. "We saw people coming to all the shows to ask for it, and we felt the demand," he said. DonJonathan Evans in 2016. "So we just started manufacturing that piece of (what was) basically merchandise, and it was transformed into a clothing line."
In 2017 he opened a flagship store for the brand in a shopping center on West Slauson Avenue, and in early 2019 he and his business partner Dave Gross paid several million for the entire plaza, announcing plans to rebuild around their renovated store, adding a new building. six floors. Residential building on commercial properties. It was all part of his plan, as he said "pay taxes to these corners."
He and Gross, who first connected while sitting on the court at a Los Angeles Lakers game ("We started drinking tequila," he said. Forbes. "For the third quarter, we were friendlier,quot;) also teamed up for the opening in 2018 of Vector 90, a joint workspace that Hussle described as a "bridge between Silicon Valley and downtown,quot; where children could take science, technology, and math classes. His goal was to expand to other metro areas such as Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.
Other Hussle projects included investing in Destination Crenshaw, an open-air museum whose purpose is to honor African-American artistic achievements and help reclaim World on Wheels. A beloved neighborhood skating rink in the 1980s and 1990s, she envisioned it as a safe space for children in the gang-ravaged area. "In Los Angeles, you have to grow fast, and this was a place that kids could go to for a party and be safe," he said. The L.A. Times during its 2017 reopening.
"In our culture, there is a narrative that says, 'Follow the athletes, follow the artists,'" he told the newspaper of his focus on STEM projects. "And that's great, but there should be something that says: Elon musk, follow (brand) Zuckerberg. & # 39; I think being influential as an artist and young and coming from the city center, it makes sense to me to be one of the people waving that flag. "
Your goal, he continued, is "to give back in an effective way. I remember being young and really having the best intentions and not being fulfilled in my efforts. You are like, 'I'm going to really lock myself in my goals and my passion and my talents, "but you don't see industry support. You don't see structures or infrastructure built and you feel a little frustrated. I remember feeling, like, No. 1, what's the point and, No. 2, maybe I'm stumbling. Maybe I'm not even supposed to be ambitious; maybe you're not even supposed to think this big and think outside the box; maybe you should follow suit. That is a dangerous thing. I would like to avoid as many children from sitting as possible. Because what follows is self-destructive. "
And those were just the biggest companies. According to the Los Angeles TimesHussle was known for his frequent acts of generosity: providing shoes to every student at a Hyde Park elementary school, paying the bill to improve the campus playground, and often paying the funeral costs of neighbors who lost a being loved for gun violence.
"He did so much for our neighborhood," Glenn Taylor, a Hyde Park resident, told the newspaper, one of hundreds who came to mourn the Grammy nominee after his death. "So that's why I'm here today. This has to stop." Community activist Malik Spellman added: "The man was instrumental in many things. Fight gentrification, try to stop gang violence."
Noting how she "poured positivity on the streets," Anita Hardine, a family friend, told the newspaper that Hussey was a role model for others growing up in the area. "Black children don't get love, or are trying to get love from the wrong places," said the local educator. "I was trying to give them the right love at the right time."
That was also his mission at home, where he was father and daughter. Emani from a previous relationship (she was her 2019 Grammy Awards date) and her 3-year-old son Kross with actress girlfriend Lauren London.
He and the actress, known for their work on ATL and in BET The game, connected in 2013 when London, 35, was eager to buy Crenshaw as a gift for your co-stars. After securing the discs, she started following him on Instagram, he followed and quickly slipped into her DMs. Since then, as Hussle said GQ, have been "building,quot;.
But his greatest focus has always been to secure his legacy not only as a talented musician, but as a person determined to make a real difference.
His goal is to reach children like him, those who are eager to absorb whatever knowledge they can, who deep down feel that perhaps they are destined for greatness.
"I just want to impact the next 12-year-old Nip Hussle. I want to impact young men and young women and give them the gems I've learned on my way," he continued. "I'll let you know and confirm your little instincts. Everyone has this feeling that 'it could be special. It could have something in me.' But then the world tells you a lot otherwise than that. I want to be a of the voices or one of the stories that say, "No, you're right. You are incredibly powerful. Your potential is the most illicit. "" I want to be one of the people who not only says that, but lives it as an example. "
