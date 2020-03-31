Inside the inspiring life and tragic death of Nipsey Hussle

Just a couple of months before his death, attention turned to the rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle It was for his Grammy nominated debut album, Victory lap, a full-length album of about four years in length that earned the musician praise from his contemporaries.

But exactly a year ago today, the tributes that arrived were decidedly different. Unable to believe that the 33-year-old West Coast artist was truly gone, the biggest names in music turned to social media to express their dismay.

"This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!" wrote Rihanna.

Echoed Duck, "You had the best race and I was very happy to see it from a distance. No one ever talks about your name, you were real for your people and for the rest of us."

But perhaps the most discordant words came from the musician himself, who tweeted less than an hour Before being killed, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."