Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's joyous time at home with Archie

After his separation from the British royal family and his recent move to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle Y Prince harryare focusing on their time with their 10 month old Archie.
A source shared with E! News that "like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family. They are trying to make the most of it and enjoy all the time together as a family."
The source added that Archie has been "loving to make FaceTime play dates with other young children they have in their lives." And like any loving and proud parent, Archie "brings great joy,quot; to both Prince Harry and Meghan during "these scary times."
Last week, a source also confirmed that the couple had recently left Canada to settle in Meghan's hometown and live in a "big,quot; house in the Los Angeles area.
On Monday morning, the couple also posted their latest Instagram from their social media account @SussexRoyal. "As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile. However, we are sure that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front line: together we can stand up to realize the fullness of that promise, "said his Instagram post.
"The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic," the publication continued. "As we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."
Shutterstock
Like many others, Harry and Meghan also had their own plans interrupted by the current coronavirus pandemic.
"Most people in the world have changed their plans as a result of COVID-19 and Meghan and Harry are no different," the source shared. "But ultimately, their work has not changed: They are still talking to charities and organizations they have worked with to see how they can help. The circumstances have changed but their intention to help has not changed."
More recent, Donald trump He tweeted that the United States would not pay for the couple's security protection.
"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. They have now left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States did not will pay for your security protection " Trump tweeted. "You must pay!"
In response to Trump's tweet, a spokesman for the couple said in a statement to the British press that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the United States government. Security arrangements have been made. privately financed. "
