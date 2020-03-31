Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's joyous time at home with Archie

After his separation from the British royal family and his recent move to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle Y Prince harryare focusing on their time with their 10 month old Archie.

A source shared with E! News that "like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family. They are trying to make the most of it and enjoy all the time together as a family."

%MINIFYHTMLbbcd70e5fb2020cb3e9e1faae6c6989311% %MINIFYHTMLbbcd70e5fb2020cb3e9e1faae6c6989312%

The source added that Archie has been "loving to make FaceTime play dates with other young children they have in their lives." And like any loving and proud parent, Archie "brings great joy,quot; to both Prince Harry and Meghan during "these scary times."

Last week, a source also confirmed that the couple had recently left Canada to settle in Meghan's hometown and live in a "big,quot; house in the Los Angeles area.

On Monday morning, the couple also posted their latest Instagram from their social media account @SussexRoyal. "As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile. However, we are sure that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front line: together we can stand up to realize the fullness of that promise, "said his Instagram post.