Inside Colton Underwood's dramatic undergraduate journey

A good dose of humility is good for any single person. Viewers would like to believe that the show's protagonists can maintain a humble nature, even as scores of slick, attractive women literally compete for their time and affection, making moves to "steal,quot; them whenever an opportunity presents itself.
Y Colton Underwood He'd be the first to admit that he didn't train as a former 6-foot-3-inch pro soccer player with perfect abs just begging for nonstop shower sequences. "Colton Elementary School would probably be really shy and timid because of the fact that it had just been called Bachelor," she shared at the January 2019 premiere of ABC's beloved search for love. "I was in a Christian school and I was always, like, the fat, thick, strange boy."
While the Indianapolis native had a bit of an ugly duckling that turned into a swan transformation when he discovered his soccer skills at Illinois Washington Community High School, he ditched his bottom retainer and found a way to lighten his skin. Before that there were many days I wished I could call the sick, often struggling to fit in with the other children. And the romantic prospects were certainly out of the question: "I had no girlfriends."
That was until he courted some 30 potential wives last year, enchanting his way through a mix of professional dancers, models, real estate agents, and many pageant queens in hopes of crowning a Mrs. Underwood. And even though he did a good job decisively delivering the roses (see: his strong relationship as always with Cassie Randolph, the woman he was so sure about risked ending up alone), before meeting the woman he called his "future wife,quot;, he admitted that he was a little fond of the love department.
Did you hear that she was actually a virgin?
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Before taking on the mantle as the franchise's 23rd star, the 28-year-old had just a handful of stable relationships, two of which were born from the series itself. That inexperience, reveals in his newly published book, The first time, led to many questions about his sexuality. "It was one of those things where you hear something so often that you start to believe it," he wrote. "I thought, maybe I'm gay. The soccer team captain should have sex and drink, right? But he wasn't."
However, when he received the go-ahead to lead the successful love hunt, he was sure who it was. Yes, he heard the rumors when his season premiered: "They said: 'He's gay, he's hiding it.' No. But I've been there, done that now," he shared.
At the time, the athlete-turned-philanthropist was used to his journey of love unfolding in the public sphere.
After brief stints with the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, the tight end got its first brush with fame thanks to its Oakland Raiders teammate. Andrew East. In August 2016, the long snapper had only four months of her marriage to the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast. Shawn johnson and they were on the hunt for double date friends. So the newlyweds encouraged Underwood to film a video message asking for Johnson's friend, fellow Olympian. Aly Raisman.
"I just wanted to congratulate him on all his success in competitions and for representing the United States there," he said in the video that Yahoo! sports He played for a shy Raisman, fresh out of a three-medal display at the Rio de Janiero games. "I know I've been following. My roommate, my teammates, everyone here is so proud of you. You know, if you're ever in San Jose and want to go on a double date with me, Andrew and Shawn, let me know . "
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
The 25-year-old's obvious interest: "He is very cute, yes, I would go on a date with him," she told the interviewer, and the next tweet told Underwood "I hope to meet you." America was encouraging. So people got excited when they appeared on the pass and repeat on the Illustrated Sports Athlete of the Year ceremony in December, confirming that yes, they were a couple.
"We were both in Denver at the same time," he said. Persons of their first date, which took place shortly after she and her teammates attended the MTV VMAs in August. "I was there for less than 12 hours, it was flying for a few days. It just ended up working perfectly."
And for a moment they had one of the most endearing romances of young Hollywood. He spent Christmas at his grandparents' house in Illinois, happily wearing festive matching pajamas. He appeared as her date at the Golden Globes. Soon he was tweeting Valentine's Day public wishes and she was praising him for working around her peripatetic existence.
Courtesy of Sea Fire Grill
"He has been very supportive, coming with me and keeping me company because I am in a different hotel all the time," he said. We weekly That January you surf your Kellogg & # 39; s Tour of Champions. "My new year's resolution was to make more time for & # 39; me & # 39 ;, so I will go visit him more and told him that he had to learn to cook for him, because he eats very healthy. So I have to learn how to cook some good things. "
Together, the two athletes enjoyed binge eating We are and naturally go to the gym. "Now we have boxed together in four different cities, so we hit someone and found a gym and it always works very well," he said. "It's really different from what we're used to in terms of training, so it's really good for your body."
Having him as a training partner was very motivating, he added. "We like to give each other training advice because I think it's good for both of our sports. I train more when I'm with him because he gets up and feels bad lying in bed while exercising."
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
But then the fight faded from romance with little explanation, except that it's sometimes difficult to date an Olympic athlete who has a secondary gig as a crusader for survivors of sexual assault. "We are taking a break right now," he revealed during a June 2017 phone interview with the Peoria Journal Star to promote their Legacy Foundation's third annual soccer camp. "We are still good friends and we talked, but that whole trip had been a nightmare."
As for their relationship now, "It ended well," he vowed. "We are in a good place."
Separating himself from the woman he would later call "my first love,quot; was certainly tough and heartbreaking enough for him to rate as his worst heartbreak during an appearance in January 2019 in the LadyGang podcast Still, he said: "While it was confusing and difficult at first, it also taught me a lot about myself: what I need, what I want, what I can do best in a relationship. It was a big step for me. It was really hard "
And yet something even more messy lay ahead on the horizon.
By December, Underwood was testing himself trying to earn a place in the 14th edition of High school. At that point Arie Luyendyk Jr. The season was in the can, although it hadn't started streaming yet, and the producers had an idea of who was in the race to deliver the boutonnières the following season. When they showed some head shots in front of Underwood and asked him to choose his top three, based solely on physical attraction, he noted Becca Kufrin, Tia Booth Y Lauren Burnham And, in a finally smart move for someone looking to get to the head of the group, he followed all three on Instagram.
It's never too early to start studying, is it?
The physical therapist Booth, fresh out of his Luyendyk-induced angst, followed him back, slipping into his DM when he posted about his love for Strange things and soon they started a digital flirting. Underwood revealed that he was in talks to make High school and Booth replied that she was a favorite of to be the bachelorette party, her wrestling charm, and the top four end up turning her into a virtual lock before Luyendyk Jr.'s switch left Kufrin single distressed enough to start her own journey.
Still, there was enough attraction for the couple to get a chance to meet, and Underwood decided that the perfect way to celebrate their birthday on January 26 was with a weekend on a Los Angeles Airbnb with some Arkansas beauty. "So, as far as we were concerned, we had a good weekend," he shared on Ben Higgins Y Ashley IaconettiThe almost famous podcast. "I set everything up, we went on a hike to Runyon with rescue puppies, we went out for a steak dinner … it was a great date, a great weekend."
It just isn't hallucinating enough for either of you to change your romantic destiny. Booth said that if ABC called with a rack of designer dresses and the promise of 30 attractive suitors, she would still say yes, and even if she wasn't the one who presided over the rose ceremonies, Underwood intended to be there. "There was not enough to say: 'Hello, this is my person, I am closing all my options,'" he explained. So when she got the call and Booth didn't, they said goodbye, the outspoken brunette texted her good luck just two days before she flew to the mansion.
The twist, of course, was that she was legitimately friends with the newly-named Bachelorette Kufrin and certainly close enough to be one of the alumni chosen to help the publicist separate the men from the boys during a memorable group date. The relaxing spa trip got a little tense when Booth and Underwood shared their romantic date, but everyone involved insisted they had gotten over it. Booth swore that his adventure was in the past and Underwood assured Kufrin that he was definitely there for the right reasons.
What it was, falling so hard for the bubbling Minnesota native that he "was ready to really take the next step," he vowed on the show. "I was ready to lose my virginity to Becca." (And presumably after that, select a Neil Lane diamond of your choice and get on your knees.)
Kufrin, however, felt different. While Booth's last-minute confession that she was, in fact, yes, still in love with Underwood and that she had had a hard time enduring her friend falling in love with him also certainly complicated matters, she said she intended to. send it to pack after cities anyway. .
"I don't know if we can fully say that my future with Becca ended 100 percent at Tia," he told Higgins and Iaconetti. "I'm sure that was a big part of why my future with Becca ended, so yes, of course I was sad. I was disappointed, frustrated, angry. I had all the emotions going through me." that time and didn't know how to process it. I mean, I think you guys saw the breakup, I was speechless. "
Crushed, he accepted his consolation prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to the Playa Escondida Resort, where Booth would be waiting at Paradise.
"I feel like we now have a big question mark because we haven't spoken since he went to film and we saw each other on the date of the group," Booth told E! News. "Going into that, it would make me nervous to talk to him if he were here, but it would also be a relief to have everything on the table."
Therefore, whether the couple would burn or ride toward the Mexican sunset was up for debate. "They haven't spoken, there is so much tension,quot;, host Chris Harrison shared with E! News. "I feel like that is going to melt or it's so hot it's just going to be babies."
For a moment, anyway, both options seem equally likely. From the moment Underwood stepped onto the beach, the entire cast, especially Booth, seemed certain that they would unite and become their journey to Tanner Tolbert–Jade Roper state. So when he didn't immediately make it clear that he intended to end the season on one knee, his rose-hunting counterparts turned to him. His all-American good boy badge was already broken, he collapsed completely when Kufrin made a surprise appearance on the beach.
In an effort to provide him with the closure he so desperately needed, she encouraged him to get in touch with his emotions. "You know you're a strong person. It's okay to cry. It's okay to feel things that aren't always beautiful and perfect," she shared. "Don't be ashamed to let that out."
He did so, his torrent of emotions leading him to realize that he was not really ready to marry Booth. The breakup on camera, while painful to watch, gave another ex a chance to offer a few wise words, with a clearly devastated Booth saying to Underwood, "You need to really focus right now and really figure it out, so you can Give yourself completely to someone. "
He advanced a handful of months and declared himself ready to give everything to many. As a bachelor, it was the safe choice ABC felt the need to make after difficult appearances. Nick Viall and Luyendyk Jr. A former professional athlete who dedicated his life to helping children fight cystic fibrosis with a cute dog as a boot? Perfect healthy food. "
His only challenge has been to show that he was ready, Really ready to commit to an eternity, something that has been sworn from top to bottom to every interviewer who asked.
"I have a lot of experience in life. I've had many unique opportunities and some great things that have happened in my life, but when I look around and look back, I miss someone to share that with," he said. We weekly. "I like to say I could be 26, but I'm in my mid-30s when it comes to life experience."
In hindsight, its finale was an equally required drama and one of the happiest the franchise has received in a minute. "For some reason, I am so grateful tonight because a girl like you ended up on a TV show with me and we fell in love," he shared on Instagram after Peter WeberFinal end. His future girlfriend accepted: "I am very grateful for our strange circumstances and how they led us to each other."
(Originally posted on January 21, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
