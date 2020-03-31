Infected but feeling good: involuntary coronavirus spreaders

"There is no standard definition for that, and you could say to yourself, well, that's kind of ridiculous: you have symptoms or not," said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University. But studies done by his team have shown, he said, that some people never notice their symptoms, others can't tell the infection from their smoker's cough or allergies or other conditions, and still others can feel each pain acutely.

There's also a largely semantic debate about what proportion of people who seem perfectly fine but then get sick. as in the report in The New England Journal of Medicine of an apparently asymptomatic diffuser who later acknowledged having felt mild symptoms.

Finally, Dr. Shaman said, these definitions are not important.

"The bottom line is that there are people who are spreading the virus who don't know they are infected," he said.

Where definitions can matter is in being able to understand the true scope of the pandemic.

Dr. Cowling's team has analyzed data from China at various stages of the pandemic. W.H.O.'s mission a China concluded that most people infected with the virus had significant symptoms. But in the first weeks of the epidemic, according to his analysis, China set a high standard for what was a confirmed case of infection, requiring respiratory symptoms, fever, and a chest x-ray for pneumonia.

Their definition excluded mild, asymptomatic cases, and as a result, the team greatly underestimated the scale and nature of the outbreak there.

"We estimate in China that 20 to 40 percent of transmission events occurred before symptoms appeared," said Dr. Cowling.

A separate analysis of the hundreds of cloistered people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship confirms this scale. Once the ship docked in Japan on February 5, researchers evaluated all passengers and screened those who tested positive for the virus multiple times over a two-week period. They found that 18 percent of infected passengers remained symptom-free at all times.