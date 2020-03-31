Infected but feeling good: involuntary coronavirus spreaders

Up to 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may show no symptoms, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns, a surprisingly high number complicating efforts to predict course and strategies. of the pandemic to mitigate its spread.
In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is leading the C.D.C. Consider expanding your guidelines on who should wear masks.
"This helps explain how quickly this virus continues to spread across the country," the director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told National Public Radio in an interview broadcast Tuesday.
The agency has repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they feel sick. But with new data on people who may be infected without feeling sick, or who transmit the virus for a couple of days before feeling sick, Mr. Redfield said that guide was "being critically revised."
The researchers don't know precisely how many people are infected without feeling sick, or if some of them are simply presymptomatic. But since the new coronavirus emerged in December, they have seen disturbing anecdotes from seemingly healthy people who were unintended spread.
"Patient Z,quot;, for example, a 26-year-old man in Guangdong, China, was a Close contact with a Wuhan traveler infected with the coronavirus in February. But he did not feel signs of anything bad, neither on the 7th day after the contact, nor on the 10th or 11th.
However, by day 7, the virus had flourished in her nose and throat, as copiously as in those who became ill. Patient Z might have felt fine, but he was still infected.
The researchers now say that people like Patient Z are not merely anecdotes. For example, as many as 18 percent of people infected with the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship never developed symptoms, according to an analysis. A team in Hong Kong suggests that 20 to 40 percent of transmissions in China occurred before symptoms appeared.
The high level of covert spread may help explain why the new coronavirus is the first virus that is not an influenza virus that triggers a pandemic.
The new virus spreads as easily as the flu, "and when was the last time anyone thought of stopping transmission of the flu, under the vaccine?" said Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.
With any vaccine still in early development, the best way to mitigate the pandemic is social distancing, he and other experts said. Because people can transmit the virus to others even when they feel well, it is unlikely that they will only ask sick people to stay home. That is why many experts, against the recommendations of the C.D.C. and the World Health Organization, now urge everyone to wear masks, to prevent those who do not know they have the virus from spreading it.
Like influenza, some experts now say that this virus appears to spread through both large droplets and droplets less than five micrometers, called aerosols, that contain the virus that infected people can release, especially by coughing, but also when exhaling. They emphasized that the virus level in both types of particles is low, so simply jogging or walking by an infected person does not put people at risk.
"If you have a passing contact with an infectious person, you would have a very, very low probability of transmission," said Dr. Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.
The risk increases with sustained contact, for example, during a face-to-face conversation, or when sharing the same airspace for a long time. In addition to his confused stance on masks, "the W.H.O. has said that aerosol transmission does not occur, which is also puzzling," said Dr. Cowling, adding: "I think they are both really wrong."
Experts agreed that people who do not report symptoms transmit infections, which they call asymptomatic transmissions, but they also noted some confusion about the term.
"There is no standard definition for that, and you could say to yourself, well, that's kind of ridiculous: you have symptoms or not," said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University. But studies done by his team have shown, he said, that some people never notice their symptoms, others can't tell the infection from their smoker's cough or allergies or other conditions, and still others can feel each pain acutely.
There's also a largely semantic debate about what proportion of people who seem perfectly fine but then get sick. as in the report in The New England Journal of Medicine of an apparently asymptomatic diffuser who later acknowledged having felt mild symptoms.
Finally, Dr. Shaman said, these definitions are not important.
"The bottom line is that there are people who are spreading the virus who don't know they are infected," he said.
Where definitions can matter is in being able to understand the true scope of the pandemic.
Dr. Cowling's team has analyzed data from China at various stages of the pandemic. W.H.O.'s mission a China concluded that most people infected with the virus had significant symptoms. But in the first weeks of the epidemic, according to his analysis, China set a high standard for what was a confirmed case of infection, requiring respiratory symptoms, fever, and a chest x-ray for pneumonia.
Their definition excluded mild, asymptomatic cases, and as a result, the team greatly underestimated the scale and nature of the outbreak there.
"We estimate in China that 20 to 40 percent of transmission events occurred before symptoms appeared," said Dr. Cowling.
A separate analysis of the hundreds of cloistered people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship confirms this scale. Once the ship docked in Japan on February 5, researchers evaluated all passengers and screened those who tested positive for the virus multiple times over a two-week period. They found that 18 percent of infected passengers remained symptom-free at all times.
"The substantial asymptomatic ratio of Covid-19 is quite alarming," said Dr. Gerardo Chowell, an epidemiologist at Georgia State University who worked on the analysis.
Dr. Chowell noted that passengers on the ship tend to be older and therefore more likely to develop symptoms. He estimated that about 40 percent of the general population could become infected without showing signs of it.
There have also been many hints, subtle and not, that the virus may be transmitted through aerosols. Sixty members of a Seattle choir gathered on March 10 for a practice session for more than two and a half hours. None of them felt sick and they made no contact with each other. But by this weekend, dozens of the members had become ill and two had died.
His experience points to airborne transmission through aerosols, which can travel farther than the large drops of W.H.O. and the C.D.C. have emphasized According to a study, the virus is more likely to be expelled with a cough or sneeze up to eight meters (about 26 feet). But studies of influenza and other respiratory viruses, including other coronaviruses, have shown that people can release aerosols containing the virus simply by breathing or speaking, or, presumably, singing.
"I think growing evidence suggests that the virus is transmitted not only through drops but also through aerosols," said Dr. Chowell. "It would make a lot of sense to encourage, at a minimum, the use of face masks in confined spaces, including supermarkets."
Several studies have now shown that people infected with the new coronavirus are most contagious within one to three days before symptoms begin. This presymptomatic transmission was not true in coronaviruses that caused SARS and MERS.
"This is where we were very lucky with SARS, it was that it didn't really spread until after people showed symptoms, and that made it much easier to detect and shut it down with aggressive public health measures," said Dr. Carl. Bergstrom, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at the University of Washington in Seattle.
With the new coronavirus, there is transmission from healthy-looking people, and often severe symptoms and a high death rate. "All of that combination makes it very, very difficult to fight using standard public health measures," he said.
A separate analysis of the C.D.C. Tuesday offered new evidence that a significant portion of people with severe coronavirus infections in the United States have underlying medical conditions. The agency analyzed 7,162 cases, a small subset of the 122,000 cases in the United States, but the findings provided a clear picture. Of the 457 people in that subset who were admitted to intensive care units, 32 percent suffered from diabetes; 29 percent had heart disease; and 21 percent had lung disease. Overall, 78 percent of people with Covid-19 entered the I.C.U. had at least one pre-existing condition. The study did not analyze deaths.
Rapid infection tests can help detect people, especially healthcare workers, who are infected and feel normal. Masks can help. But experts continued to return to social distancing as the best tool to stop the chain of transmission in the long term, not necessarily blockages, but by canceling massive events, working from home when possible, and closing schools.
"We cannot assume that any of us are potential vectors at any time," said Dr. Bergstrom. "That is why even though I feel great, I have felt great and have not been exposed to anyone with any symptoms of anything, that is why it would be irresponsible of me to go out today."
Matt Richtel contributed reporting.