Up to 25% of people infected with the new coronavirus may show no symptoms, warns the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a surprisingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the course and strategies of the pandemic to mitigate its spread.

In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is prompting CDC to consider expanding its guidelines on who should wear masks.

"This helps explain how quickly this virus continues to spread across the country," the director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

The agency has repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they feel sick. But with new data on people who may be infected without feeling sick or who transmit the virus for a couple of days before feeling sick, Redfield said that guide was "being critically revised."

The researchers do not know precisely how many people are infected without feeling sick or if some of them are simply presymptomatic. But since the new coronavirus emerged in December, they have seen disturbing anecdotes from seemingly healthy people who were unintended spread.

"Patient Z," for example, a 26-year-old man in Guangdong, China, was a close contact with a Wuhan traveler infected with the coronavirus in February. But he felt no signs of anything wrong, neither on the 7th day after the contact nor on the 10th or 11th.

However, by day 7, the virus had flourished in her nose and throat, as copiously as in those who became ill. Patient Z might have felt fine, but he was still infected.

The researchers now say that people like Patient Z are not merely anecdotes. For example, according to the analysis, up to 18% of people infected with the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship never developed symptoms. A team in Hong Kong suggests that 20% to 40% of transmissions in China occurred before symptoms appeared.

The high level of covert spread may help explain why the new coronavirus is the first virus that is not an influenza virus that triggers a pandemic.

The new virus spreads as easily as the flu, "and when was the last time anyone thought of stopping transmission of the flu, under the vaccine?" said Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

With any vaccine still in early development, the best way to mitigate the pandemic is social distancing, he and other experts said. Because people can transmit the virus to others even when they feel well, it is unlikely that they will only ask sick people to stay home. That is why many experts, contrary to the recommendations of the CDC and the World Health Organization, now urge everyone to wear masks, to prevent those who do not know they have the virus from spreading it.

Like influenza, some experts now say that this virus appears to spread through both large droplets and droplets less than 5 microns, called aerosols, that contain the virus that infected people can release, especially by coughing, but also when exhaling. They emphasized that the virus level in both types of particles is low, so simply jogging or walking by an infected person does not put people at risk.

"If you have a passing contact with an infectious person, you would have a very, very low probability of transmission," said Dr. Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

The risk increases with sustained contact, for example, during a face-to-face conversation, or when sharing the same airspace for a long time. In addition to his confused stance on masks, "the WHO has been saying that aerosol transmission does not occur, which is also puzzling," Cowling said, adding: "I think they are both really wrong."

Experts agreed that people who do not report symptoms transmit infections, which they call asymptomatic transmissions, but they also noted some confusion about the term.

"There is no standard definition for that, and you could say to yourself, well, that's kind of ridiculous: you have symptoms or not," said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University. But studies done by his team have shown, he said, that some people never notice their symptoms, others can't tell the infection from their smoker's cough or allergies or other conditions, and still others can feel each pain acutely.

There's also a largely semantic debate about the proportion of people who appear to be perfectly fine but then fall ill, as in The New England Journal of Medicine's report of an apparently asymptomatic diffuser who later acknowledged feeling mild symptoms.

Ultimately, Shaman said, these definitions are not important.

"The bottom line is that there are people who are spreading the virus who don't know they are infected," he said.

Where definitions can matter is in being able to understand the true scope of the pandemic.

Cowling's team has analyzed data from China at various stages of the pandemic. The WHO mission to China concluded that most people infected with the virus had significant symptoms. But in the first weeks of the epidemic, according to his analysis, China set a high standard for what was a confirmed case of infection, requiring respiratory symptoms, fever, and a chest x-ray for pneumonia.

Their definition excluded mild, asymptomatic cases, and as a result, the team greatly underestimated the scale and nature of the outbreak there.

"We have estimated in China that between 20% and 40% of transmission events occurred before symptoms appeared," Cowling said.

A separate analysis of the hundreds of cloistered people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship confirms this scale. Once the ship docked in Japan on February 5, researchers evaluated all passengers and screened those who tested positive for the virus multiple times over a two-week period. They found that 18% of infected passengers remained symptom-free at all times.

"The substantial asymptomatic ratio of COVID-19 is quite alarming," said Dr. Gerardo Chowell, an epidemiologist at Georgia State University who worked on the analysis.

Chowell noted that passengers on the ship tend to be older and therefore more likely to develop symptoms. He estimated that about 40% of the general population could become infected without showing signs of it.

There have also been many hints, subtle and not, that the virus can be transmitted through aerosols. Sixty members of a Seattle choir gathered on March 10 for a practice session for more than 2 1/2 hours. None of them felt sick and they made no contact with each other. But by this weekend, dozens of the members had become ill and two had died.

His experience points to airborne transmission through aerosols, which can travel further than the large droplets that WHO and CDC have emphasized. According to a study, the virus is more likely to be coughed or sneezed up to 8 meters (about 26 feet). But studies of influenza and other respiratory viruses, including other coronaviruses, have shown that people can release aerosols containing the virus simply by breathing or speaking, or, presumably, singing.

"I think growing evidence suggests that the virus is transmitted not only through drops but also through aerosols," said Chowell. "It would make a lot of sense to encourage, at a minimum, the use of face masks in confined spaces, including supermarkets."

Several studies have now shown that people infected with the new coronavirus are most contagious within one to three days before symptoms begin. This presymptomatic transmission was not true in coronaviruses that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome.

"This is where we were very lucky with SARS, it was that it didn't really spread until after people showed symptoms, and that made it much easier to detect and shut it down with aggressive public health measures," said Dr. Carl. Bergstrom, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at the University of Washington in Seattle.

With the new coronavirus, there is transmission from healthy-looking people, and often severe symptoms and a high death rate. "All of that combination makes it very, very difficult to fight using standard public health measures," he said.

A separate analysis by the CDC on Tuesday offered new evidence that a significant portion of people with severe coronavirus infections in the United States have underlying medical conditions. The agency analyzed 7,162 cases, a small subset of the 122,000 cases in the United States, but the findings provided a clear picture. Of the 457 people in that subset who entered intensive care units, 32% had diabetes, 29% had heart disease, and 21% had lung disease. Overall, 78% of people with COVID-19 admitted to the ICU had at least one pre-existing condition. The study did not analyze deaths.

Rapid infection tests can help detect people, especially healthcare workers, who are infected and feel normal. Masks can help. But experts continued to return to social distancing as the best tool to stop the chain of transmission in the long term, not necessarily blockages, but by canceling massive events, working from home when possible, and closing schools.

"We cannot assume that any of us are potential vectors at any time," said Bergstrom. "That is why even though I feel great, I have felt great and have not been exposed to anyone with any symptoms of anything, that is why it would be irresponsible of me to go out today."