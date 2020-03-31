India links coronavirus cases to Muslim gathering in New Delhi | India News

Authorities in the Indian capital closed the facilities of Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary movement, claiming that a religious gathering it organized from March 13 to 15 ignored the threat of the coronavirus.

The Delhi government also asked police on Tuesday to file a criminal case against the group, one of the oldest Islamic organizations in the country, for ignoring the guidelines and failing to maintain social distancing.

Authorities said about 2,000 people were found to be staying at Markaz Nizamuddin, the group's headquarters in New Delhi, founded in 1926.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain told reporters that so far 24 people who stayed there had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to local media, seven people who attended the congregation have died. Delhi police said on Tuesday they had notified the organizers.

Rumors against Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat denied the allegations of violating social distancing laws and said he was forced to accommodate the stranded visitors by the closure announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, with just four hours notice.

In a press release, the group said: "A rumor began to gain ground on social media that people affected with COVID-19 are allegedly present in Markaz. It is also circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same thing.

Men in protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility in the Nizamuddin area of ​​New Delhi (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

"In such pressing circumstances, Markaz Nizamuddin had no choice but to accommodate stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions until such time as the situation is conducive to their movement or the authorities make arrangements," the statement said.

However, Delhi legislator Atishi tweeted that firm action should be taken against the organizers because "orders from the Delhi government had expressly prohibited meetings of more than 200 people on March 13."

Delhi-based author Rana Safvi also accused the Tablighi Jamaat for being "irresponsible,quot;. "If Tablighi Jamaat was aware of the Delhi government order, it is very irresponsible for Tabhligi to have done so," he told Al Jazeera.

"Therefore, I am concerned about two things. The spread of the virus and the spread of Muslim attacks. Until now, most of the media did not have much to talk about, suddenly they have received a lot of material," she said. referring to the negative media representation of Muslims.

#CoronaJihad

The ruling government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously been criticized for the way Modi announced the blockade just hours before it was imposed.

The timing of the announcement left hundreds of thousands of migrant workers stranded in cities, forcing many to try to walk hundreds of kilometers to their villages. The images of stranded workers showed the Modi government in low light.

The congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin has since provided an opportunity for BJP government supporters to attack Muslims for spreading the virus.

Shortly after the meeting's reports made the headlines, the #CoronaJihad hashtag was trending on Twitter, and many tweets blamed Muslims for the spread of the coronavirus in India.

Videos, images and text messages shared on social media appear to show crowded Muslim gatherings and police attacking Muslims for defying coronavirus orders or offering namaz (prayers).

Omar Abdullah, a former Indian-administered Kashmir prime minister, tweeted that the incident "will become a convenient excuse for some to denigrate Muslims everywhere, as if we created and spread COVID around the world."

Many people on social media also noted that similar gatherings of people of majority faiths did not attract as much attention from the authorities.

Two days after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, large numbers of Hindu pilgrims gathered at the Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra.

Days later, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the ruling BJP swore an oath while the chief minister was surrounded by a large crowd, ignoring Modi's message of social distancing.

A day after Modi announced the closure, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had organized a group religious ceremony in Ayodhya city in an apparent violation of the closure rules.