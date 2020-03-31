In Wisconsin, missing boy and frozen swamp test DNR warden's tracking instincts – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLce2f8f877a81b1a87c384600ef04be7211% %MINIFYHTMLce2f8f877a81b1a87c384600ef04be7212%

EDGERTON, Wisconsin (AP) – Austin Schumacher parked his truck unmarked and watched the pheasant hunters make their way into the woods under the cloudy, late-autumn sky. The rookie director of the Department of Natural Resources had just opened the lid of his salad bowl when the radio screeched: a 13-year-old boy, missing.

The boy had escaped from Edgerton High School after a dispute with his teachers: he was cursing them before leaving school and heading to the swamp across the street. Director Clark Bretthauser tried to follow him, but lost him in the undergrowth.

The boy was only wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants. The temperature was 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.89 degrees Celsius) and fell when the sun sank towards the horizon; The forecasts called for a snow storm at dusk.

Schumacher put down the salad, turned on the lights and sirens, and went to Edgerton.

___

Schumacher is 25 years old. He grew up in southern Wisconsin, fly-fishing, and hunted "almost everything," including deer with a musket. Inspired by an uncle who worked as a police officer, he majored in criminal justice at Edgewood College, Madison. A post-graduation walk with a DNR director showed him the way to a job that would combine police work with his love of the outdoors.

He spent two months training in the forests of northern Wisconsin, learning to track people in the desert without the help of technology.

The most important lesson: Humans are lazy creatures. Animals will crawl underneath or avoid obstacles. People will either push them aside or go through them. Everything in nature is vertical while trying to reach the sun; If you see something horizontal, like a branch on the ground, chances are there are humans there.

It was a very important lesson for Schumacher shortly after 3 p.m. on November 1, when he arrived in Edgerton, a city of about 5,000 people 40 kilometers south of Madison, the state capital. A search team had set off across the swamps to the northwest, the last direction the boy was seen heading.

But Schumacher's instincts told him to take another path. He wanted to start where the boy had started in hopes of understanding his thinking. Alone, he circled the school grounds looking for signs and discovered a path that led to the swamp across the street.

He put on his hip boots, followed the path into the swamp, and came to Saunders Creek, a 20-foot-wide (6-meter-wide) undulating stream obstructed by falls. He moved north along the riverbank, looking for a place where the boy might have crossed. Eventually he discovered shoe prints in the mud and marks on the far shore. This was where the boy had crossed.

Holding his team vest as high as he could, the young manager crossed the stream. Waist-high water filled her waders, soaking her shoes, her pants, her gun.

He climbed on the other side, dripping. He began to search for broken branches and bushes, receding, advancing, receding again, sometimes crawling to get under the tree branches.

The temperature had dropped to 37 degrees (2.78 Celsius). The snow was getting closer.

___

Finally, Schumacher, now covered in mud, picked up a trail of footprints left by a barefoot person, small footprints with five small fingers. Later he discovered one of the boy's shoes, then his socks. Schumacher assumed they had gotten so wet that the boy had thrown them away.

He followed the tracks for about 2 miles (3 kilometers), testing the ground in front of him with a stick to assess its stability. Schumacher had hardly eaten or drunk anything all day; When the sun began to set, he felt weaker and weaker.

He reached a series of holding ponds and his heart sank. He peeked around its edges, praying it wouldn't find the boy's body. None of the other seekers fared better; Radio traffic noticed that a search boat had run into some trees.

The boy had been in the swamp for over an hour. Doubts began to appear in Schumacher's mind.

Overhead, a sheriff's drone broadcast the voices of the boy's parents.

Get out, they said. Do not be afraid. Everything will be fine.

Galvanized, Schumacher moved on. He reached the edge of the swamp and stared at a line of trees that lined a field of beans. He caught a flash of brown. He pulled out his binoculars and saw the boy huddled under a tree, his shirt and pants soaking wet, his hands, feet, and legs bloody.

She crawled towards him, not wanting to scare him. The frozen boy was shaking so badly he could barely speak.

___

Schumacher stripped off his shirt and dressed the boy in his coat and cap. The boy asked if people would be mad at him for escaping. Her body numb, she couldn't walk.

Schumacher checked the maps on his phone, looking for a way out, and found a path a mile (1.6 km) south. He lifted the boy onto his back. The boy wrapped his legs around Schumacher's waist, his arms around his shoulders. Schumacher started walking.

Schumacher had been a basketball player in high school and is still fit and in shape, standing 1.83 meters tall. But nothing had prepared him for this. The 90-pound (41-kilogram) boy and his 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of gear overwhelmed him like an anvil. Again and again, he fell onto the uneven ground.

He radioed into his position, heard search crews send an ATV only to get stuck in the mud. The sheriff's drone watched silently from above.

Darkness was coming. She kept trying to talk to the boy, asking him about his favorite superheroes and video games. He was sweating now, the moisture was evaporating and making him even colder.

Then he reached the fence.

It was barbed wire up to his waist, running as far as he could see. There was no way he could carry the boy on him, there was no way to get through.

He put the boy down.

"I'm going to have to throw you over this fence," he said.

He stepped back and turned the boy. The boy landed on his feet and fell to the ground. Weighed down by his team vest, weapon belt, and boots, Schumacher knew there was no way he could jump it. Instead, he rolled on top of him, like a high jumper making a Fosbury flop. He landed hard on his back, but somehow avoided cutting himself with ribbons on the barbed wire.

"We're almost there," he said to the boy.

She lifted him onto her back again and resumed walking when the first snowflakes fell.

Finally, he could make out cars on the road and houses. He staggered toward a driveway and saw a patrol car waiting for him. A deputy took the boy and quickly took him to an ambulance when Schumacher collapsed on his knees.

___

Schumacher finished the last hour of his shift, went home and hugged his wife. He took a hot shower. when he came out he was still cold.

He has not seen the boy since then. He spoke on the phone with the boy's mother a day or two after the rescue; she said it was fine. That news, Schumacher said, was "huge."

The boy's mother declined to comment beyond praising Schumacher for his efforts. Officials from the Edgerton School District and the middle school also declined to comment, citing the privacy of the students.

This month Schumacher received the DNR Lifetime Achievement Award. His training officer, Warden Tim Werner, said he was not surprised by Schumacher's courage. He was also not surprised that Schumacher's forest experience had been used.

"There's a lot to be said," said Werner, "about the skills of an old lumberjack."

