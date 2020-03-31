In search of Zambia's stunning wildlife: a virtual safari

With travel restrictions around the world, we turn to photojournalists who can help transport you, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. We call this new series "The world through a lens,quot;. This week, photographer Marcus Westberg shares a collection of Zambian wildlife photographs, which he has visited six times in the past decade.
Although highly prized by safari fans, Zambia has gone unnoticed by first-time visitors to Africa, overshadowed by its best-known regional neighbors: Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, and South Africa.
But this landlocked country boasts some of the best national parks on the continent, primarily those bordering the crocodile and hippo-infested Luangwa River, not to mention the magnificent Victoria Falls.
The first time I saw the muddy brown Luangwa, I was 23 years old and my first big African adventure. I arrived by public bus; The 75 miles from the border city of Chipata took over seven hours.
(I had to get in and out of the bus through a window, and I shared the frame of my chair, the cushion was missing, with a very large woman and her terrified looking hen).
I spent the next three weeks camping on top of a tree platform, to avoid playful baboons and marauding elephants, and exploring South Luangwa National Park when I could.
However, I often stayed at camp for days. Elephants came twice a day, hippos every night, and monkeys were never far away.
I have tracked elephants and lions on foot, I have seen leopards hunting, fighting hippos, running zebras and flocks of carmine bee-eaters in and out of their nests.
In Zambia, there is something for everyone. Wildlife viewing in parts of southern Luangwa can rival that of most major African safari destinations. In Luambe, you can literally have a whole park for yourself.
But Luangwa Valley was my first love, and even stronger.