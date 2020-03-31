In search of Zambia's stunning wildlife: a virtual safari

With travel restrictions around the world, we turn to photojournalists who can help transport you, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. We call this new series "The world through a lens,quot;. This week, photographer Marcus Westberg shares a collection of Zambian wildlife photographs, which he has visited six times in the past decade.

Although highly prized by safari fans, Zambia has gone unnoticed by first-time visitors to Africa, overshadowed by its best-known regional neighbors: Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, and South Africa.