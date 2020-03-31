In pictures: New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States | Coronavirus pandemic

The increasing number of deaths from the virus outbreak in the United States had prepared it to overcome China's grim 3,300 death toll.

The United States has the most confirmed cases in the world, a number that is likely to skyrocket when testing for the virus becomes widespread.

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo and health officials warned Monday that the crisis unfolding there is just a foretaste of what other American communities may soon face.

New York State's death toll rose by more than 250 people in one day on Monday to more than 1,200, most of them in the city.

New York City hospitals have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Officials have appealed for volunteer health care workers.

People in New York and New Jersey lined up on either side of the Hudson River to cheer on the US Navy hospital ship. USA, Comfort, a converted tanker painted white with giant red crosses, as he sailed past the Statue of Liberty accompanied by support ships and helicopters.

To ease the pressure in New York, construction of a 68-bed field hospital began Sunday in Central Park in Manhattan. The white tents being installed evoked a sense of war on a green island that New Yorkers often use for exercise, a picnic, and enjoying the first signs of spring.

The makeshift facility, provided by Mount Sinai Health System and nonprofit Samaritan & # 39; s Purse, is expected to begin accepting patients on Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.