IIT Guwahati | Coronavirus update: IIT Guwahati students develop drones to disinfect large areas

A group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has developed a drone with an automatic sprayer to disinfect large areas, including roads, parks and trails, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The student group, which has a startup company called "Racerfly,quot;, has reached out to the governments of Assam and Uttarakhand and is offering to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with its sprinkler system, which they claim can carry out homework in less than 15 minutes, which would otherwise take a person 1.5 days of work.

According to Anant Mittal, a civil engineering student at IIT Guwahati, the sprinkler system can be deployed and operated by a single operator sitting and monitoring in one place, eliminating the need for many cleaners who spray disinfectants manually. Furthermore, these drones can also be used to record videos.

"The drone will help disinfect large areas with just one person by spraying and monitoring using a mobile app, thereby eliminating the need for more cleaners using manual spray disinfectants. This will help to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the World Organization of the Health (WHO) to fight COVID-19. The crash-resistant drone is equipped to adjust to ground height and avoid obstacles, "Mittal said.



"Roads and areas can be selected on Google maps and the drone can be automated to perform the task within a 3 km signal range. A drone can cover more than 1.2 hectares in one flight and more than 60 hectares in one day,quot;. added.

According to the five-member team, the drone can spray two to four liters of disinfectant per minute and can be filled twice with a single charge.

"A single drone can replace about 20 workers, which can be really useful in the current situation. Once we move forward, we will be able to manufacture 15 drones in 15-20 days and the next 50 by the end of this month," Mittal said. .

The country reported 11 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday and the government reported 227 new cases of infection across the country, the highest for a day.

A 21-day national blockade was imposed starting at midnight on March 24 to control the spread of coronavirus infection.