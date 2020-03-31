Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre cannot return home after passing the quarantine period

WENN

After his diagnosis of coronavirus while in New Mexico, the actor from & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; Says he and his wife are 'stuck in limbo' because they can't take a flight back home.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre may have been free of coronaviruses, but they also do not have a pass to return home. The English actor says that he and his wife are "stuck in limbo" after passing the quarantine period.

The 47-year-old star gave an update on his conditions to his fans through a video from Twitter Tuesday March 31. He said "both are fine" even though they are "asymptomatic" after their COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month. "We have to sit still a little bit, but other than that we are fine," he said in the clip.

And while he is "so grateful" that "the worst is over," Idris, who previously revealed that he and Sabrina were quarantined together in New Mexico, also regretted that they could not return home. "We have passed the quarantine period but we are a bit caught up in limbo," said the Heimdall cartoonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We can't take a flight back home."

As for how they are hanging wherever they are, the "Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"Shares stars," is weird because I never stand still. "Idris said his wife is" finding it harder "because" Sabrina never stands still either "and" she has a cabin fever. "

On the positive side, he added: "We are both good mentally. We are just trying to stay optimistic." Addressing his fans, he continued, "I hope you are, too, staying sane and not worrying or panicking. I thought I was definitely going to see the worst as an asthmatic. But luckily I made it and you can too."

"For everyone who is going through financial difficulties, just be patient. It will be a difficult time for everyone, but basically keep your head up," he continued to transmit an encouraging message. "I hope you are good. We are going to fight this thing and everything is going to be great, man."

The Golden Globe nominated actor also thanked "everyone who is helping other people, especially the doctors, nurses, and health professionals who do their thing. You are amazing and should be fully appreciated."