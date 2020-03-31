"I was a movie star and a drug addict within the next 2 years," Kangana Ranaut talks about her fight.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali practicing social distancing. With films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, and most recently Panga, Kangana has established herself as a renowned actress. She has always spoken about her tough but inspiring journey from her hometown of Himachal to Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut's team recently shared a video on Instagram, where she talks about the early stages of her career. Kangana said: “Friends, I was 15 or 16 years old when I ran away from home, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a movie star and a drug addict 1.5 to 2 years after that. "

He also added: “My life was so messy that I was with certain types of people from whom only death could have saved me. All this happened in my life only when I was just a teenager, "said the actress. She took spirituality to help her get back to normal. “At this moment, a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book, Rajayoga, which has very good processes. After that, I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and, under his guidance, I prepared myself a lot. ” She added: "I would have been lost in the crowd if those difficult times had not come in my life. Without spiritual guidance, I would not have been able to develop my willpower, I would not have been able to sharpen my intellect or prepare my talent or develop my emotional health. "he added. Kangana also spoke about Brahmacharya, "Brahmacharya is not celibacy or just celibacy, Brahmacharya has many good processes." She ended by saying, “So all I want to say is take advantage of this time. Bad times are the only good times. "