"I didn't use his talent at all,quot; – Karan Johar in Alia Bhatt's debut

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's bond goes back a long way. The filmmaker released Alia in 2012 in the movie Student of the Year. The film worked well at the box office and was talked about a lot among young people. Some also called it "brilliant,quot;. Alia's journey began in Bollywood with commercial success. The actress went on to make films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy and many more, which consolidated her position as a phenomenal actress.

Karan Johar was recently questioned during an interview about Alia Bhatt and whether he believed he had used it well in his debut movie. He frankly replied, "She was not used for her talent at all. In many ways, her emotional release is Student of the Year, but her actual professional release is Imtiaz Ali & # 39; s Highway. The way he nurtured her as actor, the road he put her out there is something I didn't do at all. " Well, it's always great to find such honest directors. No wonder, Alia, who is now doing Brahmastra from Dharma Productions, shares such an unwavering bond with Karan.