Huntington Ingalls Launches New Navy Amphibious Transport Dock Ship – Defense Blog

The future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) was launched on March 28 from the Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipyard in Pascagoula, marking a key milestone in the ship's construction process, it was announced today by the US Navy. USA

Fort Lauderdale is the 12th amphibious transport dock in the San Antonio de la Marina class.

On March 7, 2020, the ship was transferred from the ground level facility to the dry dock in preparation for flotation. During launch, the dry dock was slowly flooded until the ship floated out of the blocks.

"I am excited to have Fort Lauderdale in the water so that we can begin final equipment and eventually take the ship out to sea for testing," said Capt. Scot Searles, LPD 17 class program manager for the Program Executive Office ( PEO), Ships. "The San Antonio class has proven essential to expeditionary war fighters, and we are eager to deliver another ship to the fleet."

San Antonio-class ships support boarding, transporting, and landing elements of 650 Marines using landing craft or air-cushioned vehicles. The ship's capabilities are enhanced by its flight deck and hangar, which can operate CH 46 Sea Knight helicopters and the tilt rotor Osprey aircraft (MV-22). Due to the ship's inherent capabilities, it is capable of withstanding a variety of amphibious assaults, special operations, and expeditionary warfare missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARG), Expeditionary Strike Groups, or Joint Task.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is also in production on the future USS Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) and Harrisburg (LPD 30). LPD 28 and 29 will serve as transition ships to LPD 30, the first LPD 17 Flight II ship.

As one of the Department of Defense's largest procurement organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and acquisition of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special missions and support ships, and ships and boats.