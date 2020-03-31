Human Rights Group says two US strikes killed Somali civilians

The United States has carried out occasional anti-terror air strikes in Somalia for more than a dozen years, but the frequency has increased dramatically under the Trump administration and continues to rise. The African Command revealed 63 attacks last year, above the previous record of 47 in 2018.

This year it is on track to set another record, with around 32 to date.

The first mission to criticize the Amnesty report is an air strike on February 2 near the city of Jilib. An Africom press release said the strike killed a terrorist and not civilians. A website that Amnesty described as Shabab-friendly claimed that the attack killed a disabled girl and wounded her mother and sister. But none of the reports was accurate, the group said.

Instead, he said, the strike hit a house where a family of five had just sat down to dinner. He said a young woman, Nurto Kusow Omar Abukar, 18, was killed after being hit in the head by a metal fragment. Her grandmother and two younger sisters were injured by shrapnel, but survived, according to the report.

"Al Shabab fully controls Jilib, and members of the group live in homes in the city," the report says. "It is plausible that Africom was targeting a nearby residence that could have contained Al Shabab members."

The report quoted the girls' father, Kusow Omar Abukar, whom he said was not injured, and described the explosion. He described him as a 50-year-old farmer whose family members said he was not a member of Al Shabab.

The other strike criticized in the report took place on February 24, several miles north of Jilib. An African Command press release revealing the attack said it killed a terrorist and not civilians.

Colonel Karns said Africom was examining the strikes. "We have some allegations that we consider open and that we are still investigating," he said. "We want to do it well."