Human Rights Group says two US strikes killed Somali civilians

WASHINGTON – Two US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and wounded three more, human rights group Amnesty International has alleged in a new report. The United States Command for Africa has acknowledged that those attacks occurred, but said they only killed terrorists with the al-Shabab group affiliated with Qaeda.
The attacks were part of a series of US airstrikes targeting the Shabab after it struck an air base in Manda Bay, Kenya in January, killing three Americans and causing millions of dollars in damage.
"Nothing can excuse non-compliance with the laws of war," said Abdullahi Hassan, an Amnesty International researcher in Somalia. "Any response by the US government or Somalia to the Al Shabab attacks must distinguish between combatants and civilians and take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians."
Without going into detail, the African Command, or Africom, said it was reviewing the allegations. Military officials said the command had done everything possible to minimize civilian casualties in its long fight against the Shabab.
Disputes over civilian casualties are common in Somalia, where there are many murky things. Africom reveals attacks, but generally no details beyond its location and its assessment that it only hit terrorists and not civilians. Officials tend to refute accusations of spectator deaths by gesturing toward intelligence reports that cannot be released due to the classification.
"There have been previous allegations that have gone wrong," said Colonel Christopher P. Karns, a spokesman for the Africa Command. "Basically, no one wants to believe that a colleague or loved one is a member of Al Shabab because of what this group is capable of and because of the void it represents."
He said that the ability of Shabab militants to integrate into society has meant that accusations of civilian casualties "do not always coincide with facts and reality."
In a statement Tuesday, Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, the Africom commander, said the command was "reviewing and revising,quot; its monitoring and reporting of civilian casualties. It will release new findings by the end of April, he said, and will issue quarterly updates in the future.
Strikes tend to be in Shabab-controlled territory, making the regions too dangerous for human rights investigators or journalists to visit. Amnesty said its investigators interviewed witnesses by phone and studied photographs of the scenes and satellite images to reach their conclusions.
The United States has carried out occasional anti-terror air strikes in Somalia for more than a dozen years, but the frequency has increased dramatically under the Trump administration and continues to rise. The African Command revealed 63 attacks last year, above the previous record of 47 in 2018.
This year it is on track to set another record, with around 32 to date.
The first mission to criticize the Amnesty report is an air strike on February 2 near the city of Jilib. An Africom press release said the strike killed a terrorist and not civilians. A website that Amnesty described as Shabab-friendly claimed that the attack killed a disabled girl and wounded her mother and sister. But none of the reports was accurate, the group said.
Instead, he said, the strike hit a house where a family of five had just sat down to dinner. He said a young woman, Nurto Kusow Omar Abukar, 18, was killed after being hit in the head by a metal fragment. Her grandmother and two younger sisters were injured by shrapnel, but survived, according to the report.
"Al Shabab fully controls Jilib, and members of the group live in homes in the city," the report says. "It is plausible that Africom was targeting a nearby residence that could have contained Al Shabab members."
The report quoted the girls' father, Kusow Omar Abukar, whom he said was not injured, and described the explosion. He described him as a 50-year-old farmer whose family members said he was not a member of Al Shabab.
The other strike criticized in the report took place on February 24, several miles north of Jilib. An African Command press release revealing the attack said it killed a terrorist and not civilians.
Colonel Karns said Africom was examining the strikes. "We have some allegations that we consider open and that we are still investigating," he said. "We want to do it well."
The Amnesty International report identified the dead man as Mohamud Salad Mohamud, and said he was a banana farmer and a branch manager for a telecommunications company. Mohamud had just returned from several weeks in Mogadishu, including for a medical appointment, according to the report, adding that his investigator had seen medical records.
He also cited two officials at the telecommunications company who denied that Mohamud was a member of Al Shabab. They also said the group had arrested him multiple times for disobeying his instructions.
The report described a gruesome scene of Mr. Mohamud's murder, saying Amnesty had reviewed photographs of the aftermath. He left a wife and eight children, he said.
Amnesty has a history of disagreement with the African Command about whether its attacks in Somalia have killed civilians. A year ago, the group it issued a report saying it had found evidence of 14 civilian deaths from five airstrikes there since 2017, when President Trump relaxed targeting rules aimed at protecting civilians as part of a major escalation in the drone war there. .
Africom, which had declared zero civilian casualties in its press releases revealing strikes, questioned the findings. But a month later, the command issued a rare mea culpa, saying its own records showed that an April 2018 attack had killed two civilians, contrary to its press release on that attack.
The discovery of the discrepancy followed an internal review of all air strikes since 2007, ordered by General Thomas D. Waldhauser, commander of Africom at the time, due to the Amnesty International report in March 2019. To complicate matters, the strike that Africom belatedly acknowledged killed two civilians was not among those identified by the human rights group.
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.