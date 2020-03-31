Hulu and BBC premiere Sally Rooney adaptation – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML92e6128348e32618106893b0b5256d7111% %MINIFYHTML92e6128348e32618106893b0b5256d7112%

The television adaptation of Sally Rooney Normal people will hit screens in the US USA and the UK after Hulu and the BBC set release dates for the youth drama.

Interestingly, the British public broadcaster will go first with the series with the 12 episodes broadcast on BBC Three through its digital service iPlayer on April 26. It will continue on Hulu on April 29.

The series is made by Element Pictures of Ireland and focuses on the sporadic and complicated relationship of two friends and lovers in a small town in the west of Ireland.

Marianne and Connell (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) begin their unlikely date in the later stages of their school education, and the story continues through their lives during their college years at Trinity College.

Rooney, who adapted her book along with writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, is executive producer on Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures.

Lenny Abrahamson will direct the first six episodes, with Hettie McDonald leading the last six. Abrahamson will also serve as executive producer. Catherine Magee is the producer of the series.