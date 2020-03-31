Huawei says the US trade ban is a "great difficulty,quot; in selling phones

Huawei's revenue grew 19.1 percent last year to around $ 121 billion, but the company says those numbers would be much higher if the United States hadn't cracked down on its ability to do business. Due to a commercial ban initially ordered last May, Huawei is unable to purchase parts and software from the US. USA Nor to sell their products in the USA. USA That has taken the company out of a major market and damaged its ability to compete outside of China.

"The consumer business has been the core business for our growth," said Vincent Pang, president of Huawei's Western European business, in a call with journalists to discuss the company's financial results in 2019. He called 2019 a " big challenge "for the company.

While Huawei never had a substantial presence with consumers in the US. In the US, the trade ban still hurts Huawei's ability to compete abroad. You can't buy new processors for Intel laptops, and flagship phones like the P40 and Mate 30 Pro can't offer the Google apps or the Google app store, making them non-bootable for many customers. "That gave us great difficulty,quot; in increasing smartphone sales, Pang said.

Although the trade ban has not yet entered into force, it is likely to remain an obstacle for the foreseeable future. The United States government "is not willing to talk to us,quot; about removing the trade ban, said Andy Purdy, Huawei's chief of security. "We hope that at some point we can participate in those conversations."

Huawei also said that growth in enterprise businesses, such as servers, which rely on Intel chips, and big data analytics, which relies on those servers, is hurt by the ban.