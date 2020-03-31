How to set up a Slack account

Now that we spend more time indoors, we are finding new platforms, and new ways to use old platforms, to keep in touch, whether for work or with friends. This is the case of Slack, an instant messaging platform that works somewhere in the space between email and text messages. Designed for fast communication, Slack became an important tool for many workplaces long before everyone started working from home. But you can use it for almost anything: friends, group activities, clubs or online communities.

Slack has a free version and offers several paid plans. Start by setting up a workspace (which is your main area of ​​operations and contains your network of contacts) in Slack. In your workspace, you create channels, which are like chat rooms or group chats. On those channels, you and your friends / family / team members can text, exchange files, integrate with other apps like Google Docs and Office 365, and even have video chats (although if you're using the free version, you can just do a one-on-one video chat).

%MINIFYHTML39a481a3ee0a7fbd733aecbc9313c6b011% %MINIFYHTML39a481a3ee0a7fbd733aecbc9313c6b012%

However, if you're not familiar with this yet, Slack needs to get used to it, so we've put together a step-by-step guide to help you get started. Please note that Slack is releasing a new version, and the instructions below may differ depending on whether you are using a free or paid version.

Create a new account and workspace

When you create an account, you can, if you want, join an existing workspace (if your organization, friend, or colleague has one that you can add them to). But you can also create your own workspace. That is how.

Go to slack.com

Click "Start,quot; and then "My team is not yet using Slack."

Slack will ask you to verify your email with a code. Go to the email Slack just sent you to retrieve the code and enter it.

Choose a name for your workspace. Click Next."

Slack will ask you to type a name for a project you are working on. Login and click "Next,quot;. This will create your first Slack channel.

On the next screen, you can enter the names and email addresses of the people you want to add to your Slack workspace, and Slack will send them invitations. You can also use an invitation link. But if you're not ready to invite anyone yet, you can skip this page (you will have a chance to add people later).

That's! Click "View your channel in Slack,quot;.

You are now in Slack, or at least on the Slack welcome page. Here you can do several things to configure your channel. For example, you have your second chance to add people via email or share an invitation link.

On the same page, if you scroll down, you can choose a greeting, which is the message your teammates will see when they open Slack. Click on "Choose a greeting,quot; and you will get a couple of samples (which you can edit), or you can click on "Customize …" to compose your own message. Click "Save,quot; when you're done.

Below that, you can enter the first message for your channel. Click "Submit,quot; when you're done.

Slack can automatically take you to the screen to set up a username and password, or you can take it directly to your channel. If you don't see the screen for setting a name and password, you can access it by clicking the "Start,quot; button in the upper left corner under your username on the main page and then clicking "Finish setup,quot;. Choose a name and password, and click "Next,quot;.

Choose a unique name and URL for your workspace that others can use to join. Click "Finish,quot; to complete your setup and click "Explore Slack,quot; to start using Slack.

Join an existing workspace

To join an existing Slack workspace, you will need to obtain permission from whoever owns that workspace. Usually, they'll send you an email invitation that you can use to join, but sometimes you have other options. Some workplaces allow anyone to join with an email address for a specific domain, and in some cases, you can authenticate your account using your organization's single sign-on program (such as G Suite or Okta).

If you received an email invitation:

Click "Join Now,quot; in the email.

Enter a new username and password. You will need to do this for each workspace you join, as you actually have a different account for each workspace, even if they all use the same email address.

Click on "Create account,quot;.

Otherwise, to join an existing workspace:

Go to slack.com/get-started

Click "My team is in Slack,quot;.

Enter your email address and click "Confirm,quot;.

Go to the email Slack just sent you and click "Confirm email address,quot;.

Slack will open a window showing you which workspaces it is part of (if applicable) and below that any additional ones you can join. Under "Join another workspace,quot;, find the workspace you are looking for and click "Join,quot; next to it.

Enter a username and password and then click "Create account,quot;.

After joining, you will be directed to a welcome page, which gives you the option to send a message. Write a message and click "Send,quot; to go to the main page. The welcome page also allows you to add a profile photo, set up notifications, download the desktop app, and connect Slack to Google Drive. You do not need to complete all the steps to advance, and you can access the welcome screen at any time by clicking "Get started,quot; under your username in the upper left corner.

You are now in Slack! Any current conversation, be it a channel or a chain of direct messages, will appear on your screen. On the left side, a bar will show you all the channels you are on, and below that, all your direct messaging conversations (in other words, private).

If you use Slack regularly, it may be a good idea to download the desktop app for Mac or Windows, so that you can use the app separately from any online work you're doing. There are also apps available for iOS and Android, so you can use Slack from your smartphone.