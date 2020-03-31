How the Paths Could Have Changed Under the Expanded NFL Playoffs – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad11% %MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad12%

Lovie Smith's tenure as coach in Chicago might not have ended if the Bears had made the playoffs in their last three seasons instead of missing a spot in their past two years.

The playoff droughts in Cleveland and Tampa Bay would not be as long or painful if the Browns and Bucs had infiltrated the postseason as the third wild card in 2007 and & # 39; 16, respectively.

The past two Super Bowl champions may have had a harder time winning titles if Kansas City (2019) and New England (2018) had to play wildcard weekend games instead of waving goodbye.

The NFL's decision to expand the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams this season could have a major impact on the league based on how things played out in the past.

While some might complain about a quality dilution, the percentage of teams that made the playoffs with 32 franchises under the new format (43%) is essentially the same as the 1990-94 (44%) when the then-team 28 the last league expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 qualifiers.

The NFL has been playing in this format of eight division winners and four wild card teams since Houston was added as an expansion franchise in 2002.

During that span, the difference in the team's average record for seventh place (9.1 wins per season) in each conference was negligible compared to the worst team that made the playoffs each season (9.2), either as the fourth. winner of the seeded division or the second wild card team.

In all, 23 franchises would have benefited from at least one playoff spot, led by Minnesota and Pittsburgh with four additional trips each. New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Tennessee, and Tampa Bay, yes, Tampa Bay, which hasn't made it to the postseason since 2007, would all have had two more playoff appearances if the seasons had been the same way.

Under the format in place since 2002, no team with a losing record would have earned the third wildcard spot, and the additional team would have been more likely to be a double-digit winner (nine times) than a .500 team (eight times).

Here is a look at the impact the new format could have had if things had been going the same way since 2002:

BEST MATCHES

In many years, the additional games would have looked like fraud or massive mismatches on paper. Devlin Hodges and the Steelers 8-8 paired with eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City last season, for example. But in other years, the extra game would be intriguing. Here are some of the best:

2018: No. 7 Pittsburgh in New England. The Steelers beat the Patriots 17-10 at home in Week 15 and could have had another shot at the wild card round.

2010: No. 7 New York Giants in Chicago. Eli Manning and the Giants proved they are more than capable of making a Super Bowl run out of wild card weekend. The 2010 10-win version that missed the playoffs thanks to the strength of the victory tiebreaker with eventual champion Green Bay, could have been a better overall team than the 2007 and 11 Super Bowl winners. The Giants would have at least It was a good game for the Bears team that came into the NFC title game thanks to goodbye and a home win over Seattle, which won seven division round wins.

2003: No. 7 Minnesota in St. Louis. A week 17 collapse in Arizona cost the Vikings a playoff spot. If they had, a team led by Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss could have provided a good game for Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and the Rams.

HARD ROADS

While much of the focus has been on the additional team that would have made the playoffs, the biggest impact could be on the team that misses goodbye. In the past seven seasons, no team that has played the wild card weekend has gone to the Super Bowl. While much of that can be attributed to the quality of the best teams, extra rest and a minor chance of a bother are also important factors.

Nine times in the current format's 18 years, a team seeded second in their conference made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs and Patriots winning all the way in the past two seasons.

The other champions are Tampa Bay (2002), New England (2004), and Pittsburgh (2008). The Steelers (2010), the 49ers (2012), the Falcons (2016) and the Rams (2018) lost the Super Bowl as No. 2 seeds. Would they have made it this far without the wild card goodbye?

DISMISSED COACHES

Four coaches were fired after finishing seventh in the conference, decisions that might have been different if their teams had reached the postseason in those years. Smith had consecutive seventh-place results for Chicago in 2011-12 after reaching the NFC title game the year before. He was fired after winning 10 games in 2012 and the Bears have made the playoffs only once in eight seasons since then.

The other coaches to be eliminated after reaching seventh place are Jim Caldwell of Detroit (2017), Jon Gruden of Tampa Bay (2008) and Mike Tice of Minnesota (2005).

STRIPES AND DRIES

The Steelers would have a 10-year streak of playoff appearances with an additional spot, having come in seventh four times since 2010, while making the postseason the other six years. In fact, coach Mike Tomlin would have made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons in Pittsburgh.

New England would have an even longer streak of 17 consecutive playoff spots, having come in seventh with an 11-5 record in 2008 when Matt Cassel replaced an injured Tom Brady as a starter in the season opener.

The two teams with the longest current playoff droughts would have had slightly less pain. The Bucs, which last did it under Gruden in 2007, would have qualified the following year and in 2016 with the new format.

The Browns, who have not been in the postseason since 2002, would have managed to be a 10-win team in 2007 under coach Romeo Crennel.

So maybe the Bucs have even more to their 2020 playoff chase than that new quarterback – what's his name?