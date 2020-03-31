How Texan star Selena continues to inspire 25 years after her death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLc49cf1e34e2b6572661c9e362a7004dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc49cf1e34e2b6572661c9e362a7004dc12%

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – 25 years have passed since the death of Selena Quintanilla Pérez shocked millions around the world. However, his unique songs and style continue to inspire both older and new generations.

It was on March 31, 1995 that the "Queen of Texan,quot; was assassinated by the president of her fan club in Corpus Christi.

Tributes to the late Texan star have continued to arrive over the years since his death.

Next month, MAC Cosmetics will launch a second makeup collection inspired by her, a Netflix series based on her life is in the works and she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a couple of years ago.

A tribute concert called "Selena XXV,quot; was also scheduled for May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concert is expected to be rescheduled.

As it continues to attract new generations of fans, here is a look at how it has impacted music and culture over the years:

His music inspired many charts.

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer has inspired the careers of numerous artists, including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and Selena Gomez, who is named after the singer.

Selena may have reached stardom in the early 1990s, but fans on both sides of the US-Mexico border continue to sing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,quot; and "Como la Flor,quot; until now.

Songs from the 1995 crossover album "Dreaming of You," which was released unfinished after Selena's death, continue to hit the stage across the country.

Solange has covered "I Could Fall In Love,quot; on tour several times. Last year, Camila Cabello performed "Dreaming of You,quot; at the Houston Rodeo and Ally Brooke sang it during the Miss Universe pageant.

“I never imagined that I would ever hear this song sung in a MISS UNIVERSE contest! (Not the best recording I made on my phone) @allybrooke Thank you very much for this! Truly honored, you chose this song and honored her … "wrote Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, on Instagram.

For Jennifer Lopez, her starring role as Selena in the 1997 biopic "Selena," which has become a cult classic for fans, was much more than a major step in her career.

"He had the feeling of living in the moment, living in the present and following his heart," Lopez told Billboard. "For me, that was the biggest lesson."

She showed others that it is okay to celebrate her identity

Selena was Mexican and American. She sang in Spanish and spoke mainly in English. She couldn't be more proud and the people realized.

For many fans, it was the first time they saw someone who looked like them under the spotlight and thriving.

For that reason, Nathian Shae Rodriguez, a professor at San Diego State University, is teaching a class this semester using Selena's influence to examine media representation.

"She gave me an identity in the media and gave me a person who could be," she told CNN last year. “I could listen to music in Spanish and at the same time speak English. She existed in this intermission and that's how I felt. "

The basics of your wardrobe are unforgettable.

Selena was as passionate about fashion as she was about music. She wore elaborate costumes on stage and produced her own line of clothing and accessories.

She rocked dazzling blouses, hoop earrings, and bustiers that fans still remember and imitate.

After her performance at the Houston Rodeo, Cardi B said her appearance in the video for her hit song "Please Me,quot; with Bruno Mars was inspired by Selena.

"This was the inspo for,quot; Please Me, "" he said in an Instagram video, pointing to a photo of the singer in her beaded bodice in a purple leather jacket.

Hundreds of fans idolizing Selena's bold lips rushed to MAC Cosmetics stores to launch a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the singer in 2016. The company created the collection after 38,000 fans signed a petition asking her to do so. .

Lipsticks, eyeshadow, glitter and a face powder with purple packaging quickly sold out in a matter of hours.

Fans are already anticipating the new makeup collection to be released in April.

