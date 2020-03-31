How ER would handle coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.
How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus, and we started with ER.
Neal Baer He was a writer, producer and eventual executive producer in ER for the first seven seasons of the show's presentation, and is also a practicing pediatrician who brought his real knowledge of medicine to the emergency room and other television shows, including Law & Order: SVU, Under the Dome, Y Designated survivor. I was at the helm of Designated survivor & # 39;The story of the third season pandemic, which explored the nefarious uses of CRISPR gene editing technology.
Baer wrote and produced multiple episodes of ER in the first seasons of the series, when George Clooney Y Julianna Margulies they were still Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway. He then shares his vision for an episode of ER he calls "fear code,quot;.
"The closest we got to a pandemic in the first seven years of ER, when I was a writer / producer, I was in "Exodus,quot;, an episode with the deceased Mickey rooney. The emergency room was evacuated due to a benzene spill. If we were to do the program today, I would say that everyone in the emergency room would undergo an antibody test to see who has already been exposed to Covid-19 and has recovered.
We will discover that Ross (George Clooney), Carter (Noah Wylie), and his nemesis, Weaver, (Laura Innes), all had taken Covid-19 but were asymptomatic. They would be on the front line as it is unlikely that they will contract again. They would have their typical triage arguments, power would be cut off, and they would take turns bagging patients as generators are being used in the ICU and OR. Of course, their personal stories would come out while sitting, curled up on patients, bagging them. We'd see Ross and Weaver holding hands saving the patient and they'd reveal something deeply personal to each other (you'll have to watch the episode to learn their secrets!).
Meanwhile, our other documents, Green (Anthony Edwards), Luis (Sherry Stringfield) and Nurse Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) would look like mummies in protective gear, caring for patients in outside tents in the emergency room parking lot. Finally, Benton (Eriq LaSalle) and Jeannie Boulet (Gloria Reuben) would be operating an emergency appendectomy on a girl whose appendix has ruptured. Time is of the essence and she encodes and is returned by the duo. Jeannie has never done the OR before, but Benton guides her through it. She is an expert in taking precautions, because she is HIV positive, but not detectable, so she is not an infectious threat.
Benton insists on operating with a generator, even though it is an antibody negative, risking her life when the girl coughs on it and we discovered that it is Covid-19 positive. "
Stay tuned for more as we all work together this strange time!
%MINIFYHTML4558c5ae969b3b2d63cdce752567032c17%