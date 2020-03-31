How ER would handle coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus, and we started with ER.

Neal Baer He was a writer, producer and eventual executive producer in ER for the first seven seasons of the show's presentation, and is also a practicing pediatrician who brought his real knowledge of medicine to the emergency room and other television shows, including Law & Order: SVU, Under the Dome, Y Designated survivor. I was at the helm of Designated survivor & # 39;The story of the third season pandemic, which explored the nefarious uses of CRISPR gene editing technology.