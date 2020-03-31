How Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell keep their romance strong

At times like these, great acts of consideration are very important.
Like many married couples, Chris Lane Y Lauren Bushnell Lane They have been found socially estranged and staying indoors hoping to flatten the Coronavirus curve.
And while some partners have found these times to be challenging, others have joined even more. For the country music singer and protagonist, they have quickly found many ways to keep their romance strong.
"Honestly, when I'm home in Nashville and not on the road, we generally spend most of our nights with our dog, Cooper. We've tried to be outdoors as much as possible, like walking, hanging out on our patio butt and we had so much fun, "Chris shared with E! Exclusive news. "Billiards, ping pong, cards. I think right now, just being with each other, controlling and caring for each other helps us to be closer than ever."
While inside, the newlyweds have been cooking and pouring a glass of wine.
In addition to making tons of soup, the couple calls Spaghetti one of their favorite dishes with broiled vegetables or broccolini. And who knows, maybe they'll also dress up to enjoy the food.
"Preparing and dressing for date night feels even more glamorous because of the amount of time they spend in lounge wear. Even if it's a date night at home, get dressed, open a bottle of wine, and do a movie night. or game, "shared Lauren. "If it's a clear night, go outside and look at the stars! Make a plan for the night so that it feels special and thought instead of just another night at home."
During the day, Lauren can be found working in rooms that still need to be decorated, while Chris heads outside to work in the garden.
The "Big, Big Plans,quot; singer is also writing and recording new music as a follow-up to his third studio album titled Loops around the sun.
And not to make anyone jealous, but his wife has a front row seat for all the new sounds and letters.
"Even before all of this time at home, Chris would usually pick up his guitar just before bed and play a few songs. I think it's therapeutic for him, and for me it helps distract me from everything else," Lauren revealed. "I think it is great to see artists continue to do what they love using social platforms to play songs and also connect with other artists on those same platforms. But yes, I am very happy to have a front row seat for Chris right now." . "
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLabd9441a54f1fb173fb8b6c726015b8e13%