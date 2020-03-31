How Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell keep their romance strong

At times like these, great acts of consideration are very important.

Like many married couples, Chris Lane Y Lauren Bushnell Lane They have been found socially estranged and staying indoors hoping to flatten the Coronavirus curve.

And while some partners have found these times to be challenging, others have joined even more. For the country music singer and protagonist, they have quickly found many ways to keep their romance strong.

"Honestly, when I'm home in Nashville and not on the road, we generally spend most of our nights with our dog, Cooper. We've tried to be outdoors as much as possible, like walking, hanging out on our patio butt and we had so much fun, "Chris shared with E! Exclusive news. "Billiards, ping pong, cards. I think right now, just being with each other, controlling and caring for each other helps us to be closer than ever."

While inside, the newlyweds have been cooking and pouring a glass of wine.