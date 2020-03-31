How a Colorado Nursing Home is Managing a Coronavirus Infection When Outbreaks Affect 14 Centers Statewide

A resident of a Centennial nursing home infected with COVID-19 was moved to an isolation hallway, five adjacent residents were examined and a machine to spray virus-killing mist was brought in: emerging responses as health workers in Colorado now They face at least 14 outbreaks in facilities that are at risk of becoming foci of spread of the coronavirus.

While that resident on Monday afternoon was "recovering well, feeling good," Someren Glen Vice President Pam Sullivan said in an email, the status of the other five residents in the senior community was uncertain with the pending test results.

Two employees are not working "due to potential exposure,quot; and a part-time assistant resigned, Sullivan said. Closed fire doors help block the isolation hallway, where trained nurses were deployed, and staff run the "Biocide,quot; sprayer several times a day to decontaminate surfaces.

These efforts at a Denver facility in the south subway reflect a growing struggle in the 14 nursing homes and other facilities in Colorado, and at least 146 nursing homes across the country, where confirmed coronavirus outbreaks threaten vulnerable populations of older residents, including some with chronic health problems.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have declined to provide complete information about the outbreaks at state facilities, other than identifying the first nine they learned of last week in response to a request by Up News Info under of the state Open Records Act.

But anxious family members of residents at the facility, including Someren Glen, glimpsed a struggle, amid fears and frustrations, as caregivers compete to contain the virus and keep the elderly healthy.

"She told me the person next door had it, and there may be others," said Elagrace Lyerla, 76, of Idaho, who had heard of her octogenarian sister inside Someren, a Christian Living Communities facility in the suburb. South of Denver in the Centennial suburb. . "… She does not leave her room. She is in a wheelchair. She has a colostomy bag and during the last three days it has been opened suddenly, because they cannot change it in time.

“She is a very loving person. She does not complain. But she is afraid. I'm scared. She is afraid of not having the help she needs and possibly contracting the virus herself. "

State health department officials did not immediately respond to questions about Someren Glen on Monday.

Some representatives said state and federal officials have pursued a strategy of caring for residents inside the facility unless they develop severe symptoms.

"Now, skilled nursing and assisted living communities must support residents suspected of COVID-19 or with a confirmed case within the community, provided their symptoms are not life-threatening," Sullivan said.

This installation, like others, lacks fans.

Residents of adjacent rooms, awaiting test results, were also being isolated, Sullivan said. Families would be contacted if their loved one is suspected of having or been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We have enough staff, and all of the residents' needs are being addressed," he said. "We are adding technology support to staff so that residents can connect with their families."

Colorado emergency managers and hospital officials on Monday deployed critical care doctors and nurses to hospitals, added beds when possible and tried to acquire more ventilators, as tests confirmed 2,627 coronavirus cases statewide and at least 51 deaths. New patients were admitted to hospitals faster than hospitalized patients, many with ventilators, are recovering. Health professionals were increasingly positive.

In Massachusetts, state health authorities have reportedly asked nursing homes to evacuate healthy elderly residents to free those facilities for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.

For nearly a week, Colorado health officials have been silent about how many nursing home residents in the state are known to be infected, how many may have died, how many staff members are infected, and plans to deal with these outbreaks. . Colorado officials cited a state statute that limits unnecessary disclosure of personal information about people as their reason for not providing information, but that statute allows the disclosure of information for public health purposes.

Nationally, public health authorities have warned that people over the age of 60 and those with chronic health problems face an increased risk of contracting respiratory disease COVID-19. However, critically hospitalized now include younger people, and two Coloradans in their 40s have died of coronavirus complications.

