How a bridge tournament led to 4 coronavirus deaths in El Paso County and exposed hundreds of people to COVID-19

When Dr. Leon Kelly appeared before El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday, he compared the fight against the new coronavirus to a boxing match.

"It's a 12-round title," said Kelly, El Paso County Deputy Medical Director of Public Health. "And in the opening bell, they hit us a little in the mouth."

El Paso County is home to the nation's sixth highest death rate from COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus at the heart of the global pandemic. At least 13 people have died from the new coronavirus in El Paso County, most in Colorado.

And it all started at a bridge tournament in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Kelly gave the most information so far about how a woman who had contracted the disease spread to a series of cases that have caused at least four deaths in the county. And he described the heroic efforts made to cut the disease before it could cause more harm.

After the 80-year-old woman died on March 13, El Paso County health officials learned that she had attended a bridge tournament earlier this month. They were quick to identify everyone who attended the tournament, realizing that 150 people may have had contact with the woman, Kelly said.

Health officials found 10 to 15 more people who showed symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus or becoming ill. They tracked their contacts, discovering that one of the people in the bridge tournament also attended a choir practice with more than 100 people at risk.

