How a bridge tournament led to 4 coronavirus deaths in El Paso County and exposed hundreds of people to COVID-19

When Dr. Leon Kelly appeared before El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday, he compared the fight against the new coronavirus to a boxing match.

"It's a 12-round title," said Kelly, El Paso County Deputy Medical Director of Public Health. "And in the opening bell, they hit us a little in the mouth."

El Paso County is home to the nation's sixth highest death rate from COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus at the heart of the global pandemic. At least 13 people have died from the new coronavirus in El Paso County, most in Colorado.

And it all started at a bridge tournament in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Kelly gave the most information so far about how a woman who had contracted the disease spread to a series of cases that have caused at least four deaths in the county. And he described the heroic efforts made to cut the disease before it could cause more harm.

After the 80-year-old woman died on March 13, El Paso County health officials learned that she had attended a bridge tournament earlier this month. They were quick to identify everyone who attended the tournament, realizing that 150 people may have had contact with the woman, Kelly said.

Health officials found 10 to 15 more people who showed symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus or becoming ill. They tracked their contacts, discovering that one of the people in the bridge tournament also attended a choir practice with more than 100 people at risk.

The only person with the virus quickly became 300 people who could have been exposed, almost all in the age group over 60, the demographic at highest risk for COVID-19.

At least four of El Paso County's deaths are now linked to that original outbreak. And it could have been much worse, Kelly said.

"Due to the efforts of the original woman's family, bridge club organizers and attendees, lives were undoubtedly saved," she said. “Everyone on the other end of the line knew that this was important and they were concerned about helping others rather than helping themselves. There is no one to blame here. These people were victims of this virus and also heroes. "

Between the bridge tournament and an outbreak at the Laurel Manor Care Center, the county's most vulnerable population was hit by the virus early, which led to higher numbers in El Paso County, Kelly said.

"We do not believe that our local death toll is being driven by a failure of someone here," he told county commissioners. "It is unfortunate from the beginning that we had it in our susceptible part of the population."

With 286 confirmed cases, El Paso County's 5.1% death rate ranks sixth in the nation, with Weld County having 255 cases and 12 deaths, with 5% right behind it.

Colorado has recorded at least 69 coronavirus-related deaths, state health officials said Tuesday.

Kelly said she believes the numbers will eventually equalize, with El Paso County still likely to have higher total numbers due to its large population. He cited no deaths under age 60 in the county, while his case rate per 100,000 people is even lower than Denver, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties.

"We are near the top of the list of fatalities," said Kelly. "But despite having some early setbacks and challenges, from a public health perspective, we are very happy with where we are."

