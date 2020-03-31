houseparty – This video chat app has offered a $ 1 million reward for hacking claims

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814311% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814312%

Group video chat app Houseparty offered a $ 1 million reward for evidence of what it said was a smear campaign against the company as it struggled to overturn claims that the app was stealing data from others installed on the same smartphone. .

Hundreds of tweets have appeared in the past two days, alleging that their Spotify, Snapchat, and other accounts were hacked after downloading the Houseparty app.

Houseparty, owned by Fortnite maker Epic Games, has denied the piracy allegations.

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814313% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814314%

"All Houseparty accounts are secure: the service is secure, has never been compromised and does not collect passwords for other sites," he said in a tweet.

%MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814315% %MINIFYHTML2f6779273da21f77978c25d32969814316%

"We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread through a paid business smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $ 1,000,000 reward for the first individual to submit evidence of such a campaign to [email protected]"

Houseparty and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

The app, which is listed in the most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, was available for download on both platforms.

Due to blockades imposed in several countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, people working from home are using more video and chat applications such as Houseparty, Zoom, and Microsoft teams.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cybersecurity expert Graham Cluley said that no legitimate computer security firm had confirmed that there was a problem with Houseparty.

"The fact that you have installed Houseparty and then your Spotify account has been violated may be completely disconnected," he said.

"Hackers use credential padding attacks, using passwords collected from previous security breaches, all the time in an attempt to log into accounts."

