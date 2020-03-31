Hospital ship of the US Navy. USA Arrived in New York to contain coronavirus – Defense Blog

The USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed hospital ship, arrived in New York Harbor to support the national, state, and local response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

While in New York, the ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgery, critical care, and adult ward care. This will allow local healthcare professionals to focus on treating patients with COVID-19 and for ground hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients.

Comfort is an offshore medical treatment facility that currently has more than 1,200 employees on board for the New York mission, including Navy medical and support personnel assembled from 22 commandos, as well as more than 70 seafarers from the civil service.

"The USNS Comfort arrives in New York City this morning with more than 1,100 medical personnel who are ready to provide safe, high-quality medical care to non-COVID patients," said Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commander of USNS military treatment. Comfort. Facilities. "We are ready and grateful to serve the needs of our nation."

Comfort's primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile and acute surgical medical center for the US Army. USA Make it flexible, capable and uniquely adaptable to support the expeditionary war. Comfort's secondary mission is to provide comprehensive hospital services to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations worldwide.

"Like its sister ship, the USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), which recently docked in Los Angeles, this great ship will support civil authorities by increasing medical capacity and collaboration for medical assistance," said Rear Admiral John Mustin, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. "It does not treat patients with COVID-19 … but acts as a relief valve for other urgent needs, freeing New York hospitals and medical professionals to focus on the pandemic."

"This USNS Comfort team of Sailors, Marines, and Civilian Sailors met during transit to New York City and our medical professionals are ready to begin receiving patients from local hospitals tomorrow," said Capt. Joseph O & # 39. ; Brien, commander of the Task Force mission. NY. "Our staff is our strength: The men and women of our military services accomplish incredible things every day, and I am confident in their abilities as we begin the next phase of this mission."

The ship hopes to begin receiving patients 24 hours after arriving in New York City. All patient transfers will be coordinated with local hospitals, thus ensuring a constant transfer of care between medical providers. Patients will not be accepted without an appointment and should not come to the dock with the expectation that they can receive care.

"The last time this great hospital ship was here was after September 11, where it served as relief and comfort for our first responders who worked 24 hours," said Mustin. "Our message to New Yorkers: Now your Navy has returned and we are with you, engaged in this fight."

The US Coast Guard USA It is providing a USNS Comfort security escort to New York Harbor, comprised of crews and assets from across the region to include Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak, Maritime Safety and Security Team New York, Coast Guard Station New York, and the Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station.

The United States Second Fleet exercises operational authority over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.