Hospital General Hospital ’will repeat the episode once a week until May 22 am in the midst of the closure of coronavirus production – Deadline

ABC Daytime Drama General Hospital Repeated episodes will begin airing on Fridays this week, from April 3 to May 22, amid continued stoppage of production related to the coronavirus.

The new original episodes will continue to air Monday through Thursday as originally planned, the network said today. Each episode of "Flashback Friday" will feature an introduction of a General Hospital actor highlighting the episode. This Friday's presentation will be made by Laura Wright.

%MINIFYHTML047c26fef6fcea3ba428d9e5e1567cf111% %MINIFYHTML047c26fef6fcea3ba428d9e5e1567cf112%

The network has a limited number of new episodes and is starting to wow them to ensure they will have four originals per week until May 22.

The first episode of "Flashback Friday" that aired on Friday, April 3 was the special episode of the show's 56th anniversary that aired on Tuesday, April 3, 2019. According to the network's description, the episode, which airs two days after the show's 57th anniversary, it is "a loving tribute to the hospital's past, present and future, providing a pivotal moment for some of Port Charles's most memorable characters."

General Hospital It is both the longest running American soap opera currently in production and the oldest scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.