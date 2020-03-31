HOPE Provide meals for seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Focus: HOPE is providing an essential service to the most vulnerable older adults in society.

Volunteers are making stops in four counties with a special delivery on hand.

The trunks are loaded and the boxes are full.

While many are quarantined and avoiding the elements, these men and women are out there helping the elderly who are locked up.

“You know that if you can take a few hours out of your day, drive, take some boxes, why not? Do you know what you are going to do to sit at home and eat Netflix? I mean, come on, there are other things to do, "said Rob St. Mary, Focus: Hope volunteer.

The Focus: HOPE food for seniors program extends during the coronavirus crisis.

"Well, I have to say that they are very happy to get the boxes. I usually just knock on the door, leave it, you know they let me go through the window and come looking for it. And everyone says you know,quot; Thank you, have a Good morning, stay safe, "said St. Mary.

The food delivery program serves Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties, going wherever it is needed, step by step.

"It is not just today, but every day. There are people in your neighborhood. There may be someone on the street. You know you can contact and help. And especially those who are older. Who may not have mobility. Who cannot move? No They have a car. Especially in this city of Detroit, where everything is so car-focused and especially now because the virus is reducing the bus schedule, it can make it even more difficult, "said St. Mary.

But if you are mobile and unit ready, prepackaged food can also be picked up at food distribution centers.

For details on program hours, locations, and qualifications, call 313-494-4600.

