Homi Adajania is next to be women running a cocaine cartel

Ser Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny and the recent Angrezi Medium look like works by different filmmakers. But this wonderful movie medley has been directed by the talented Homi Adajania. The maverick filmmaker says he would be bored if he made a movie in his comfort zone. Its latest release, Angrezi Medium won rave reviews, but had to go on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting blockage.

Her next is the web series, Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine, which features women running a cocaine cartel. The series, based on Kutch, will be fun, brave, and bold. He explains: “The story is strange and dark. This is a family of women, who apparently run an embroidery business in Kutch. In fact, the business is just a front for the largest cocaine cartel in South Asia. The men in the family have no idea about that while working abroad. ” All praise from Homi for his producer Dinesh Vijan. "What I love about Dinesh is that he pushes me to things, which he believes only I can achieve," he says with a flash of well-earned pride. Well, Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine has already excited us.